While we will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent this weekend, it’s never too late to start preparing with intention.

We all know what it feels like to hear carols playing in stores while the Halloween candy is still for sale. We Americans are constantly rushing the seasons.

Then again, sometimes it feels as though Christmas is practically barreling toward us as we plan for the perfect holiday experience.

Thankfully, we have Advent to help us prepare with intention.

While we will already celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent tomorrow, it’s never too late! Remember, Christmas season stretches all the way to the solemnity of the Epiphany on Jan. 6.

Let’s add one more item to the list this year: quiet time for reflection. You’ve put up the lights. Now carve out time each day to enjoy them, without distraction. Somehow when we set aside time for this purpose, we still manage to accomplish everything else that needs to be done – and generally in a more pleasant frame of mind.

I’ve just returned from my ad limina visit to the Vatican, a requirement all Catholic bishops must fulfill every five years. The meetings with various congregations were important, and I found great inspiration praying before the tombs of St. Peter and St. Paul. I have to admit, the audience with Pope Francis caught me by surprise. The Holy Father spoke to us with true fraternal charity, taking us into his confidence, and giving us great encouragement. I felt like a young priest receiving advice from a more experienced, wise pastor.

While in Italy, I noticed the Romans somehow maintain more balance in their lives than we do. They live their lives at a saner pace – unless they are driving – but that’s a topic for another column.

I was pulled right into the way they appreciate their meals, the beauty and artwork in every corner, and the general magnificence of life in the Eternal City.

In that spirit, I invite you to embrace the opportunity for refreshment offered through the Christmas season. As a Christian people, the only thing we need to bring with us into the new year is renewal offered in the great joy of the birth of Christ.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Most Rev. Lawrence Persico is bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, 429 E. Grandview Blvd.