Your guide to bands and musicians performing around the Erie region this week.

Performing a live music event somewhere in the Erie region? Submit your show info (including date, time, place and name of the band or musician) at http://bit.ly/ErieAroundTown by Monday, 7 p.m., each week.

Due to limited space, we cannot guarantee all listings will be published. Note that some clubs and venues are for members and guests only; call ahead to confirm availability of shows.

If you have a band or performance photo to feature in the listings, email your hi-res images (200 dpi or better), with a caption identifying everyone in the photo from left to right, to dmassing@timesnews.com.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

COLONY PUB: SASS Acoustics featuring Kayti Stadler, 6 p.m.

BREWERIE: Open mic hosted by Doug Phillips, 7 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Bret Austin and Jesse Taylor Smith, 7 p.m.

RIVERSIDE BREWING CO., CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS: Buttermilk Falls Gang, 7 p.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: Rankin & Schell, 6 p.m.

HITCHY'S TAVERN, SAEGERTOWN: Open music jam, 8 p.m.

FREAKY FRIDAY

CORK 1794: 2 for the Show, 7 p.m.

BOURBON BARREL: The Mixx, 8 p.m.

BIGBAR: Geek Army, 6 p.m.

COLONY PUB: Rankin & Schell, 6 p.m.

DOC HOLLIDAY'S: South of 90, 9:30 p.m.

CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREW, P.I. DOWNS & CASINO: Justin Moyar, 5 p.m.

CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREW, P.I. DOWNS & CASINO: Saxsation with special guest Dan Reese, 7 p.m.

SUNFLOWER CLUB: Necessary Experience, 9 p.m.

IRISH COUSINS: NoiseCreep, 9:30 p.m.

UGLY TUNA TAVERN: Money Shot 2.0 (Unplugged), 6 p.m.

EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: John Stangry, 6 p.m.

RIVERSIDE BREWING CO., CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS: Acoustic Ear Candy, 7 p.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: The HighLife, 6 p.m.

SUPER SATURDAY

CORK 1794: Danny and the Daddios, 7 p.m.

BIGBAR: Six Year Stretch, 6 p.m.

ROOM 33: Barry King Blues Band, 8 p.m.

SOUTH ERIE TURNERS: Afraid of Human, 8:30 p.m.

COLONY PUB: December featuring Jen Kerr, 6 p.m.

JEKYLL & HYDE'S GASTROPUB: Fred Oakman, 7 p.m.

EAST ERIE MOOSE CLUB: Rankin & Schell, 7 p.m.

DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Small Town Revolution, 9:30 p.m.

PORT FARMS, WATERFORD: Hultman and Barb Trio, noon

MOUND GROVE GOLF COURSE, WATERFORD: BluesBeaters, 7 p.m.

WAGON WHEEL, WATERFORD: Concord Station, 7 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Bret Austin, 8 p.m.

SPEED'EEZ, NORTH EAST: Northern Accents, 9:30 p.m.

EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: Abadon Faluz, 8 p.m.

MADELINE'S DINING & EVENTS, CRANESVILLE: Mike and Marie Miller, 7 p.m.

RIVERSIDE BREWING CO., CAMBRIDGE SPRING: Scott Hanzes, 8 p.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: Max Schang, 6 p.m.

TAVERN 618, CONNEAUT LAKE: Money Shot 2.0 (Unplugged), 9 p.m.

FOXTALES, FRANKLIN: Jack Stevenson, 9 p.m.

VFW POST 1835, FRANKLIN: The Jays Band, 8 p.m.

ORR'S BREWING CO., TITUSVILLE: Doug Phillips Acoustic, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN TIER BREWING CO., LAKEWOOD, N.Y.: Katie and Jesse, 6 p.m.

BUCCIA VINEYARD, CONNEAUT, OHIO: Me & the Boy, 6 p.m.

CALLAWAY'S GRILLE, MADISON, OHIO: Justin Moyar, 7 p.m.

SENSATIONAL SUNDAY

CORK 1794: Maybelle and the Band, 10 a.m.

LUMINARY DISTILLING: BB2, 1:30 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Claire Stuczynski, 3 p.m.

PORT FARMS, WATERFORD: Hultman and Barb Trio, noon

ARUNDEL CELLARS & BREWING CO., NORTH EAST: Katie & Jesse, 1 p.m.

MADELINE'S DINING & EVENTS, CRANESVILLE: Mike and Marie Miller, 11 a.m.

RIVERSIDE BREWING CO., CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS: Dan Hallett Piano, 11 a.m.

MAGNIFICENT MONDAY

No gigs listed.

TWISTED TUESDAY

MCKEAN TAVERN: Bret Austin, 3 p.m.

WILD WEDNESDAY

No gigs listed.

Showcase staff report