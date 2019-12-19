Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Celebrity bartending fundraiser: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Brewerie at Union Station, 123 W. 14th St. Mayor Joe Schember, Nikki Lavery from Lavery Brewing Co., Ben Speggen from the Jefferson Educational Society, Greg Gutting from Erie Insurance and others will see who can make the most tips to support L'Arche Erie. http://bit.ly/2M7O2mS

Follow the Star Christmas Tour: 7 p.m. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean. Tennessee Backporch is performing the final concert of its 11th annual Christmas show, equal parts spiritual and musical variety show. $15 adults, $5 students. Pay at the door. 476-7657

Peter Mayer's Stars and Promises: 8 p.m. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd. Mayer and his band celebrate Christmas with original takes on classic songs. $25. 315-7497.