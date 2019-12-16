You probably have never thought too much about the way you feed your cats. You fill the bowl and set it down. Maybe you set it somewhere up high, so the dog can't get to it, or feed a cat with a special diet in a separate room so she can't eat the food your other cats get.

But could you be feeding your cat in ways that are more natural for her? Ways that meet her need to seek, stalk and rush her "prey" – even if it's from a bag or can? Researchers are finding that the ways we feed cats can make a difference in their physical and behavioral health.

At the San Francisco SPCA's Feline Science Symposium in October, Mikel Delgado, Ph.D., explained how cats eat naturally.

"Hunting is cognitive for cats," Delgado said. "Cats are all about sneaking up, a slow approach, anticipating the movement of their prey, and choosing the perfect time to pounce and kill." That cute butt wiggle when they're about to pounce on a toy is an essential part of the stalking process.

Understanding how cats hunt and eat in a natural environment allows you to feed your indoor cat in a way that mimics normal behavior and adds interest to their day. Here are some things to try.

• Multiple meals. Cats naturally eat about 12 small meals a day to maintain their weight. That doesn't mean you have to feed them 12 times a day, but you can measure their daily amount of food into a dozen portions and wrap each one in tissue paper. Set them around the house for your cat to find throughout the day.

"Cats really like rustling sounds," Delgado said. "They stimulate hunting behavior, and tissue paper is cheap and safe for them to chew and shred. It's a little messy, but it can be fun."

• Food puzzles. Putting food inside a ball or other toy that your cat must manipulate to get food to fall out also helps to satisfy the feline foraging instinct.

"Keep it easy at first so it's very rewarding," Delgado said. "It should release food with very little manipulation from the cat." As your cat learns to use food puzzles – have two or three types so she doesn't lose interest – gradually increase the difficulty.

To get your cat to try out a food puzzle, offer it before mealtimes when he is already a little hungry, or mix some favorite cat treats in with the food. Toss some food next to the puzzle so your cat becomes used to eating near it. He may inadvertently hit the ball, causing it to roll and dispense more food.

Food puzzles can be used with wet or dry food, and they can be purchased or homemade. To learn more about different types of food puzzles, visit foodpuzzlesforcats.com.

• Fresh is best. Cats eat more when food is fresh. If you feed your cat a few times a day, the food will be fresh more often. This may appeal to finicky felines.

• Cleanliness is catliness. Wash food dishes after every use. Dirty plates and stale food are unappealing to cats. Delgado purchased a dozen tiny plates at a thrift store. That means she never has to wash a bowl before feeding her cat. She tosses the dirty dish in the dishwasher and puts out fresh food on a clean one.

"With any approach, you don't have to do it all one way or the other," Delgado said. "You can free-feed your cat part of the day and meal-feed another part of the day or use food puzzles during the day, but out of the bowl at night. Be flexible, and do what works for you."

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker.