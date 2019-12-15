Good health is not something that we just get at the doctor’s office.

Erie County has a strong health care system and we expect that most of our residents should be healthy. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

According to our most recent health needs assessment, adult obesity, diabetes, pre-diabetes, and cardiovascular disease continue to trend upward.

Depression among adults and youth is increasing and we lag behind when it comes to healthy eating, regular exercise, tobacco use and alcohol abuse.

It begins with safe and nurturing homes, with loving and supportive families, with schools that foster respect, with meaningful work, with safe streets and neighborhoods, with kid-friendly parks and with a connection to our community.

Even though we have a personal responsibility for our health, circumstances can often push things outside of our control.

For instance, in Erie County there are 12 census tracts where residents have little or no access to grocery stores or to fresh and healthy foods. One contributing factor is lack of transportation — no way to get to a store to purchase these items.

Another factor is lack of enough money to buy healthier foods.

These conditions that affect our daily lives and also impact our health in either a positive or negative way are called social determinants of health. They affect people where they are born and where they live, worship, work and play.

They include things like safe housing, job training, transportation options, public safety and social support. They also include income inequality and educational opportunities.

In Erie County, poverty and educational attainment have been identified as two overarching challenges to good health for Erie County residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are five key areas of social determinants of health. They are economic stability, education, social and community context, health and health care, and neighborhood and the built environment.

These areas should be considered whenever action plans for our community are developed.

Valerie Bukowski is an epidemiologist at the Erie County Department of Health.