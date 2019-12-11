Have some fin with food this week.

Fun with Food

Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. West Lake Fire Department Auxiliary, 3762 West Lake Road. Breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts, face painting, kids' gift auction and Santa. Breakfast is $5 per person. Other activities are free, except the gift auction, for which tickets are $3 each or two for $5, with 20 chances per ticket. The event benefits the fire department. 838-2652

Third Annual Mt. Calvary Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 W. 32nd St. Free breakfast, coloring books. 864-6831

Breakfast with Santa: Sunday, 9 a.m. Iroquois Jr./Sr. High School, 4301 Main St., Lawrence Park. Pancakes and sausage with Santa, crafts, photo opportunities with Santa (with your own camera) bake sale, basket drawing and face painting. There will be four sessions: 9 to 10 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and noon to 1 p.m. Preordered tickets for each session are $6 for adults and $3 for kids 1 to 12. Pre-order tickets at http://squareup.com/store/iroquois-marching-band. At the door, tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids 1 to 12.