Realtors celebrated the holiday season with their annual luncheon on Wednesday at the Kahkwa Club.

Wednesday was a big day for Realtors at the Kahkwa Club when 2019 Realtor of the Year Trevor Thompson received an honor and several other agents were also honored.

Thompson, who started his real estate career in 2001, said he never expected to win the award and had nominated other Realtors in the past. He didn't feel he had done different than his colleagues.

“I just tried to help people buy and sell real estate ... I've enjoyed every minute of it. I couldn't have done any of this without a wonderful company like Coldwell Banker. I've been there – I think I'm in my 19th year now. I never really considered leaving, ever. It's been awesome. It's got great ownership and leadership. I'm proud to be a part of it,” Thompson said in his acceptance speech.

Thompson is a Realtor and associate broker with Coldwell Banker Select, and is also well known for his community work. He participates in Habitat for Humanity efforts and coaches basketball at St. George Elementary School.

He was the 2015 Greater Erie Board of Realtors president and served for six years as a GEBOR director and two years on the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors board of directors. He is also a member of the Erie Land Bank board of directors.

The announcement of Realtor of the Year is traditionally a surprise, and Thompson's wife and three children never let on that anything was up. They entered the dining room when Thompson's name was announced to add to the surprise.

The 2018 Realtor of the Year Joyce Szymanski presented the trophy to Thompson. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Mayor Joseph Schember presented proclamations to Thompson.

Dahlkemper thanked Thompson and all Realtors for being “ambassadors for Erie.” Schember agreed and thanked Thompson for his service to the community.

Cheers to 40 years

When I first heard that the Greater Erie Board of Realtors would honor agents with 40 years or more of service with recognition as Realtor Emeritus, I realized how many of them I have known that long, or longer. The list of honorees includes:

Regina Baldwin

Bill Eckert

Charles Foht

Toby Froehlich

Bob Glowacki

J. Mark Graham

Kenneth Gross

Brett Hammel

James Hertner

Jeff Johnson

Nanci Lorei

Nancy Mangilo

Don Marinelli

James McGoey

Linda Miklinski

Linda Peters

Dennis Porto

Larry Price

Randy Rydzewski

Bob Samanka

Raymond Sammartino

Bill Schaaf

Diane Smith

Susan Sutto

Phyllis Turner

Chuck Weber

Terry Wygle

P.J. Monella, GEBOR executive officer, said the Emeritus status is granted to any Realtor who has 40 years as a member of the National Association of Realtors and has served at least one year as a director or committee person at the national, state or local association level.

The luncheon also included 2019 president Gerri Newara, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, handing the gavel to the 2020 GEBOR president Mark Kibbe, of Keller Williams Realty. His wife, Rachael Kibbe, conducted the swearing in ceremony.

