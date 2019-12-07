A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Navigating Loss through the Holidays: 9-10:30 a.m., Dec. 7, Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Ave. Larry Ganster, from Ascera Care Hospice, will present an interactive venture into addressing loss during the holidays. 899-6386, secretary@messiah-erie.org.

Free Clothing Distribution Party: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 7, St. Paul Center, 453 W. 16th St. Community Outreach Group will host annual distribution party offering free clothing and free lunch; Santa will distribute toys to the children. 814-566-6435, TimNow.CommOutrchGrp@gmail.com.

Christmas bake sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 7, and noon-1 p.m., Dec. 8, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 N. Mosiertown Road, Edinboro. Christmas nut rolls, poppyseed rolls, nut horn cookies, pies, Christmas cookie trays, fudge, pizzelles, more; limited halupki and piroghi available. Also, rummage and new-gift sales. 774-4056, 449-0541, lsdanko@hotmail.com.

Breakfast with Santa: 8-11 a.m., Dec. 8, Our Lady of Peace School, 2401 W. 38th St. Knights of Columbus event to benefit parish and community activities. Used Christmas decorations sale to benefit Boy Scout Troop 59. $7 for adults for breakfast, $4 for children, free for youngter than 5. wtstumpf9@gmail.com.

Christmas concert: 3 p.m., Dec. 8, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. Presque Isle Chorale will present an inspiring program of Christmas selections. bbdolwick@aol.com.

Christmas concert – ‘A Cappella Christmas Cantata’: 4 p.m., Dec. 8, Faith Builders Christian School Gymnasium, 28527 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. Faith Builders Chorale performance of traditional Christmas carols and arrangements by well-known composers. 814-789-4518, katrinaw@fbep.org.

‘Follow the Star’ Christmas Tour: 4 p.m., Dec. 8, St. Gregory Catholic Church, 50 S. Pearl St., North East. Performance by Tennessee Backporch. $15 for adults, $5 for students. 725-9691, backporch1980@gmail.com.

Santa Lucia Festival of Light: 4 p.m., Dec. 8, Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St. According to Scandinavian legend, Lucia was a medieval saint who carried food and drink to hungry folk in the Province of Varmland during a period of famine; Lucia stands for the symbol of light and hope to all mankind. 454-0106, Luthermemorial@velocity.net.

Interfaith Service of Remembrance: 5 p.m., Dec. 8, Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, 134 W. Seventh St. In partnership with Temple Anshe Hesed, a service for families who have suffered the loss of a child; with sacred music, readings and recitation of names with candle lighting. 452-3779, cathpaul@cathedralofstpaul.org, https://go.evvnt.com/553441-0.

Christmas concert: 7 p.m., Dec. 8, United Methodist Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard. Program of sacred and secular Christmas music. Free 774-8425, dells@roadrunner.com.

Immigration Prayer Vigil: 4:30-5 p.m., Dec. 12, Perry Square. Honoring refugees, migrants and asylum seekers across the world who live in fear because of their immigration status and the current political climate around migration. Sponsors include Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas NYPPAW, Social Justice and Life Office of the Catholic Diocese of Erie. 202-997-5069, michellem.knight@gmail.com.

Christmas Town: 6-9 p.m., Dec. 12 and 13, Erie First Assembly, 8150 Oliver Road. Drive-through experience with light displays, live Nativity, Christmas characters, popcorn, more. 868-4876, skoehler@eriefirst.org, https://go.evvnt.com/547003-0.

‘Follow the Star’ Christmas Tour: 7-9:30 p.m., Dec. 13, St. Jude Catholic Church, 2801 W. Sixth St. Performance by Tennessee Backporch. $15 for adults, $5 for students. 833-0927, backporch1980@gmail.com.

‘Bach, Bartok ... Beyond!’: 7 p.m., Dec. 13, First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road. Young Artists Debut Orchestra concert featuring international violinist Rachel Ostler and oboist Josh Lauretig. Showcasing Strings of the Heart Orchestra and Quintessentially Ten join in holiday sing-along. Free. 814-722-6033, pcs_yado@yahoo.com, https://go.evvnt.com/549571-0.

Christmas concert: 7 p.m., Dec. 13, First United Methodist Church, 707 Sassafras St. Traditional songs and carols performed by the Clarinetissimo Clarinet Choir and organist Bruce Gingrich. Free. dacantoni@gmail.com.

Light in Bethlehem: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Christ Evangelical Free Church, 19682 Hill Road, Saegertown. Coalition of Crawford County churches present an interactive Christmas activity for the whole family with Bethlehem’s marketplace, Bible characters, animals and a live Nativity. Freewill offering. 814-763-2934, christefree@gmail.com, www.christefca.org.

Christmas concert: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, and 3 p.m., Dec. 15, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. North East Choral Club presents “Can You Hear the Angels.” Freewill offering benefits local nonprofits. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Worship: 11 a.m., Dec. 8, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St. With children’s musical this week. Sermon by the Rev. Anita Bernhardt. 456-7811, emmanual_presb@yahoo.com, http://presbyteriannetwork.com/emmanuelerie.

Worship: 11 a.m., Dec. 8, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2225 Downs Road. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: "Sin, Death and the Devil." 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Jingle Jam: 6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 14, First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road. Christmas production full of songs, games, stories; also, Christmas cookie bar, hot chocolate, face painting, photo booth, more. Free. 833-9862, jcsir@facerie.org.

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., Dec. 14, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 W. 32nd St. Free. 864-6831, mclcoffice1603@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/556313-0.

Christmas concert: 4 p.m., Dec. 15, Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road. Program of sacred and secular Christmas music. Free 440-9115, dells@roadrunner.com.

Sunday school Christmas play: 10:45 a.m.-noon, Dec. 15, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1002 Powell Ave. Sunday school staff and students present "The Twelve Days of Christmas" during worship service. 833-4062, immluthch@verizon.net.

Christmas concert: 7-10 p.m., Dec. 16, Christ Evangelical Free Church, 19682 Hill Road, Saegertown. Performance by the Nelons. Freewill offering. 814-763-2934, christefree@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/551581-2.

‘Follow the Star’ Christmas Tour: 7-9:30 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean. Performance by Tennessee Backporch. $15 for adults, $5 for students. 476-7657, backporch1980@gmail.com.

‘Stars and Promises Christmas 2019’: 8-9:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd. Peter Mayer and his band perform original and innovative takes on classic songs. $25. 814-315-7497, jbelczyk@aol.com, https://go.evvnt.com/560140-0.

Blue Christmas service: 6-7 p.m., Dec. 20, Messiah Lutheran Church, 2025 Eastern Ave. Community service at Christmastime for those living with loss, depression and struggle. 899-6386, secretary@messiah-erie.org.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Free community breakfast: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2019, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals for Soup & Pasta Kitchen. 218-2627.