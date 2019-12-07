For Christians, recognizing Jesus wherever we encounter him is the work of a lifetime.

This time of year, Christians often fail to recognize Jesus.

We are in good company. The Bible is full of stories about people who do not recognize Jesus, even when he is right in front of them.

One takes place after Jesus’ crucifixion. Two of his followers are frightened and decide to get out of Jerusalem. As they are hurrying along the road toward a nearby village called Emmaus, a man appears and begins walking with them. We readers know that this man is the resurrected Christ, but despite the fact that these disciples have lived and traveled with Jesus for years, they don’t recognize him. Only when they arrive and share a meal are their eyes opened.

I return often to this story because I have always been amazed that the disciples could have traveled with Jesus for so long and still not know him when they encounter him on the road.

But after a while of imagining myself in their shoes, I began to realize that their job was harder than it first appears. In fact, for Christians, recognizing Jesus wherever we encounter him is the work of a lifetime. Especially this time of year, it is far too easy to look where, if we are honest with ourselves, we think he belongs – in church on Christmas Eve.

Dorothy Day, a 20th-century Catholic activist, understood the spiritual peril of expecting Jesus and his mother to be respectable. “If Mary had appeared in Bethlehem clothed, as St. John says, with the sun, a crown of 12 stars on her head, and the moon under her feet, then people would have fought to make room for her,” Day wrote. “But that was not God’s way for her, nor is it Christ’s way for himself, now when he is disguised under every type of humanity that treads the earth.”

Most often, we can recognize Baby Jesus and his mother in the faces of our neighbors who, like the Holy Family in Bethlehem, lack shelter and security. Our job is to open wide the doors of our churches and invite them in.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Right Rev. Sean Rowe is bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 145 W. Sixth St., and the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York.