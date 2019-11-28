Volunteer ham radio operators tune in North Pole

If your children’s belief in Santa is in need of a boost, consider a trip to Drake Well Museum & Park, 202 Museum Lane, Titusville, Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., when ham radio operators will help them radio the North Pole and speak with the jolly old elf and his helpers.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy working with the Venango County ARES/RACES ham radio operators to contact Santa's Workshop and relay their holiday wish lists. Kids can also enjoy refreshments, games and holiday and winter-themed crafts, including making nut-free bird feeders.

Regular museum admission fees apply; there is no additional cost to participate.

Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for kids 3 to 11 and free for 2 and younger. Promotions and special offers are available to veterans, AAA members and EBT cardholders. https://www.drakewell.org/plan-your-visit/hours-prices.

The museum is located where in 1859 the Drake Well struck oil, launching the industry that has shaped the world. Using orientation films, exhibits, operating oil field machinery, historic buildings and more, Drake Well Museum and Park tells the story of the petroleum industry’s birth in Pennsylvania and its growth into the global enterprise it is today.