Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Family Photos – Finding, Identifying, Dating: 10 a.m. Lincoln Community Center Library, 1255 Manchester Road. Susan Mueller guides attendees through solving genealogy puzzles using family photos. Free. Sign up online at http://events.erielibrary.org or call 451-7085.

Dog Print Ornaments: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Claytopia, 924 West Erie Plaza Drive. Celebrate your four-legged friend by capturing their paw print on a 4-inch “ornaprint.” Karen will help people capture their well-behaved, leashed friend’s pawprint, and they are then welcome to finish painting the ornaprint that day or to return at a later date without your friend. http://bit.ly/2OGR5my or call 836-7722.

Misery Bay Dulcimer Holiday Concert: 6 p.m. Lincoln Community Center Library, 1255 Manchester Road.learn about this instrument and its history, plus an opportunity to try the Appalachian Dulcimer for yourself. Free. 451-7085