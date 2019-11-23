May we all continue to be thankful for the blessings of strength and wisdom to stand up for what we believe is right.

For well over 200 years we have been celebrating Thanksgiving here in the United States. During that time we have had much to be thankful for. We have created an incredible country based on the values of freedom and universally applied rights and privileges. Our Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence read like human rights manifestos.

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to hear my colleague, the Rev. William J. Barber, a wonderful minister and civil rights leader, who has, over his many years, preached the message of collective social responsibility.

“We must demand a moral agenda,” Barber said, “an agenda that says there are issues that are not about left versus right. … Pro-labor, anti-poverty, anti-racist policies are moral issues. Living wages and guaranteed income for the poor are moral issues. Transitioning away from fossil fuels and guaranteeing labor rights and affordable housing, these are moral issues. Fair policies for immigrants are moral issues.”

For Temple Anshe Hesed, social justice has always been a moral issue. The congregation has participated in almost every social justice issue for close to 175 years. We are part of the largest Jewish movement in the world; one founded on the principles of equality and justice. We were there advocating for the abolition of slavery, the rights of women to vote. We marched for civil rights. More recently we have advocated against hunger and homelessness. We have fought for refugees and immigrants. We have held our elected officials to high moral and ethical standards. We have fought the rising tide of racism, hatred and intolerance. These are moral issues.

On this Thanksgiving, my very first here in Erie (I arrived here in July), I am thankful for the beautiful city that I now call home. For the wonderful people I have met, both at Temple and in the general community. For the way this community cares for and is mindful of each other.

May we all continue to be thankful for the blessings of strength and wisdom to stand up for what we believe is right.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. Rabbi S. Robert Morais is spiritual leader of Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road.