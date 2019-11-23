Some vintage Christmas cards can be worth a lot more than you would expect.

It’s the holiday season, and it comes with the fun but labor-intensive, tradition of sending holiday cards to our friends, family and, for some, customers and business partners.

The idea for the Christmas card was born during the Victorian era and some folks attribute it to British inventor and socialite Henry Cole, who wanted quick and concise correspondence.

Cole commissioned J.C. Horsley, an artist, to devise a card, part jovial, part efficient, that would leave a small, blank area which could be used to write a brief message.

In 1843, Cole sent one of his first cards to his grandmother, who, like most grandparents, if we were to guess, was probably ecstatic at receiving a message from her grandchild. One thousand of these cards were produced, which depicted a multi-generational family gathered around a table enjoying their Christmas meal.

The long-standing ritual of sending cards started as an expensive venture typically performed by the wealthy, and even then, they had to be discerning as to chosen recipients.

In the collector’s world, Christmas cards can be classified under ephemera, or something that lasts for a very short period of time. As they are now, many cards were tossed in the garbage, so the hidden worth can be found in several factors including the age, condition, messaging, historical significance and many times missed, the signature.

Certain pre-1900s cards can command hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the artist, print run, and how intricate the card is.

Many celebrities and historical figures also participated in the time-honored tradition of sending cards, so if you come across some, pay particular attention to the messaging and signature on the cards.

Of the original 1,000 cards that Cole and Horsley produced in 1843, only 12 are known to exist. One of the cards sold in 2001 for more than $28,000. That would help pay for many, many gifts under the tree.

Chris and August Fetcko are co-owners of Hiddenworth Group, LLC., an appraisal and estate liquidation business located in Erie.