Altered State Distillery cuts ribbon and holiday dinners for special diets available.

At long last, Erie Brewing Co. West Side welcomed its first guests at 4102 West Lake Road on Tuesday, and the mid-week, mid-day timing didn’t deter throngs from crowding the bar and tables at the long-awaited grand opening.

Erie Brewing purchased the location from the former Millcreek Brewing Co. in March, and have renovated it into its second location, the first being in Knowledge Park, 6008 Knowledge Parkway, near where Route 430 meets Interstate 90.

The site includes a restaurant, Beechwood Inn's Hardwood Grille, itself a second location for the Beechwood Inn of 9866 Wattsburg Road.

Lisa Keller, who answered the phone at Beechwood Inn’s Hardwood Grille, confirmed that the place was packed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and said reservations should be made with Erie Brewing Co., at 651-0611.

In other happy news, Altered State Distillery, 1535 W. Eighth St., cut the ribbon outside its doors Nov. 16. See lots of photos, including shots of the gorgeous cypress wood still and machinery on their Facebook page. Also, you can try their stuff at Calamari's Squid Row, 1317 State St., the first bar to carry Altered State’s line of spirits.

Ready-to-eat Thanksgiving dinners are available lots of places, but the Whole Foods Cooperative, 1341 W. 26th St., is offering two hard-to-find options: one vegan and gluten-free, the other traditional but gluten-free, both for $16.99 per plate. The store is also offering gluten-free and vegan varieties of treats including pies, cakes and pumpkin roll. The last day to order is Sunday. They’ll be ready to pick up Nov. 27. Visit https://wfcerie.coop/thanksgiving, or call 456-0282.

Just telling you now so you get your tickets by Saturday, the deadline to buy tickets for Festival of Trees After Dark. It takes place Nov. 30, 7 to 11 p.m. at Erie Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. The night features tastings from Bourbon Barrel, Erie Distillery, Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing and Mazza Wines, appetizers, adult train rides, a visit from Santa and dancing the in the Gallery of Trees. Select wine and beer included in ticket. Must be 21 or older. Price is $45 per ticket or two tickets for $80. The event benefits nursing education at Saint Vincent Hospital. Get tickets at www.supportahn.org/festival-after-dark.

Meanwhile, Breakfast with Santa at the festival is at 9 a.m. Nov. 30. Registrations due by Friday at 8 a.m. Adult tickets are $25. Tickets for children 12 and younger are $20. Admission to Festival of Trees is included. Visit https://www.supportahn.org/Breakfast_with_Santa.

If you have regional restaurant news or questions, please send to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com, or call her at 870-1885.