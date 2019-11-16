This Millcreek Township home was originally built in the 1830s, and it has many updates and unique features.

I haven't written about many homes on Evans Road in Millcreek Township because I don't see many for sale in that area. The few times I have visited, the quiet wooded area offers beautiful scenery in any weather.

Mike and Erika Berlin's home at 5204 Evans Road has been in the Berlin family since the 1970s, but the house dates back to the 1830s. It's seen a lot of changes and additions since Mike Berlin's parents, Stan and Kathy Berlin, bought the home.

Today, this property includes 2.3 acres, a rambling 5,777-square-foot main house and an adorable guest cottage.

From the front, tall pillars accent the unique home. The front entrance opens to a staircase and a long hallway with the 27-by-16-foot living room to the right. It is part of the original house and includes a fireplace and built-ins.

The living room connects to the 16-by-9-foot dining room that opens to a hallway that joins the 22-by-21-foot kitchen, and the dining room joins the 29-by-12-foot sunroom.

Natural light comes in through windows and glass doors all the way around this year-round sunroom. It includes plenty of seating areas and built-ins. Glass doors on two sides of the room open to the patio, deck and guest cottage.

The back hallway that connects the dining room to the kitchen includes back stairs that lead to the second floor.

Colorful tile flooring accents the kitchen where two stainless steel refrigerators and two sinks make entertaining easy. The space also includes walls of built-ins, and the kitchen is open to a greenhouse space.

The kitchen is also open the 20-by-19-foot family room where a fireplace and built-ins highlight the outside wall. A beamed ceiling offers a rustic feeling.

This level also includes a full bath and half bath.

Two staircases are available to the upstairs, where two master suites are located on opposite ends of the second floor. Two more bedrooms, a full bath and a second-floor laundry room are also located on this floor.

The newer 20-by-19-foot master bedroom is at the back of the house and overlooks the private yard. It includes a vaulted ceiling and incredible bath.

Another 20-by-15-foot suite with a fireplace is at the other end of the hallway. A third bedroom is down the hall, and the fourth bedroom features a 25-by-17-foot space with a vaulted, beamed ceiling and skylight. This one even includes a ladder and loft along with multiple closets.

The home includes a finished lower level.

Outside, the grounds connect to a guest house with a bedroom and full bath. The backyard also features an in-ground pool and plenty of acreage to enjoy.

Stephanie Montgomery, of Agresti Real Estate, lists the house at $384,900. Taxes are $6,905. You can tour the home on Nov. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Montgomery at 459-9400.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HerTimesErie.