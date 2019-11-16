A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Rummage and bake sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 16, Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Road, Fairview. $2 bag sale, Nov. 16, 12:15–2 pm. Benefits FUMC United Methodist Women’s ministries. 774-3993, msuper1@roadrunner.com.

Designer purse bingo: 12:30-5 p.m., Nov. 16, 140 W. Main St., North East. St. Gregory Catholic School event. Games start at 2 p.m.; also bake sale, auction, food. $30. 725-4571, 460-0327, carrieaulenbacher@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/542263-2.

Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week: 4-6 p.m., Nov. 18-22; noon-2 p.m., Nov. 23-24; and 9-11 a.m., Nov. 25, First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road. Northwestern Pennsylvania Operation Christmas Child team collection of gift-filled shoe boxes for children. 823-2574, nwpamedia@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/537664-0, www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

Spaghetti dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., Nov. 21, Weis Library United Methodist Church, 6020 Heidler Road, Fairview. Takeout available. $3-$6. 833-3225, girardumc@verizon.net.

Worship: 11 a.m., Nov. 17, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St. Women Thank Service by Emmanuel’s female members: “The Grace of God Has No Boundaries.” 456-7811, emmanual_presb@yahoo.com, http://presbyteriannetwork.com/emmanuelerie.

Worship: 11 a.m., Nov. 17, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2225 Downs Road. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: "The Author of Life." 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Holiday bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 22, St Paul's Lutheran Church, 30 Clinton St., North East. Craft items, artwork, kitchen utensils, greeting cards, more. Also, bake sale and quilt raffle. 725-1868, srjtch1@aol.com.

Concert: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Pianist Joan Eighmey, cellist James Pearson and violinist Cody Hiller perform. joanne@uuerie.org.

Feather Party: 6-10 p.m., Nov. 23, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1531 E. Grandview Blvd. Refreshments, tips, wine and craft beer booth, fruit basket raffles, more. Free admission. 825-7313, rectory@olmc-erie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/545390-0, www.olmc-erie.org.

Holiday craft show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 23, Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Road, Fairview. Crafts, food, auction, 50/50, bake sale, more. $2 admission for age 12 and up. fairpresby@verizon.net.

Concerts: 7 p.m., Nov. 23, Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave., Jamestown, N.Y.; and 4 p.m., Nov. 24, Episcopal Cathedral of St Paul, 134 W. Seventh St. Lake Erie Choral Artists fall concert. Freewill offering. www.lakeeriechoralartists.com, margaretandraso@gmail.com.

Free Thanksgiving dinner: 1-3 p.m., Nov. 24, East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St. Hosted by His Shining Lights. 899-8183, phil.askins@twc.com.

Free Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 28, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Reservations requested. Takeout and delivery available to the North East area. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Craft show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 30, and noon-5 p.m., Dec. 1, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1626 W. 26th St. Food available for purchase. Benefits tuition for children at Blessed Sacrament School. $3 for adult admission, $5 for family of four. 455-1387, srinderle@eriecatholic.org, https://go.evvnt.com/537566-2.

Christmas concert: 3 p.m., Dec. 1, Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High St., Edinboro. Presque Isle Chorale will present an inspiring program of Christmas selections. bbdolwick@aol.com.

Christmas bake sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 7, and noon-1 p.m., Dec. 8, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 N. Mosiertown Road, Edinboro. Christmas nut rolls, poppyseed rolls, nut horn cookies, pies, Christmas cookie trays, fudge, pizzelles, more; limited halupki and piroghi available. Also, rummage and new-gift sales. 774-4056, 449-0541, lsdanko@hotmail.com.

Free Clothing Distribution Party: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 7, St. Paul Center, 453 W. 16th St. Community Outreach Group will host annual distribution party offering free clothing and free lunch; Santa will distribute toys to the children. 814-566-6435, TimNow.CommOutrchGrp@gmail.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Free community breakfast: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2019, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals for Soup & Pasta Kitchen. 218-2627.