Mercyhurst University students and the A.N.N.A. Shelter are teaming up to help veterans and animals.

Weather have you feeling cold and bereft? Mercyhurst University students are hosting a warm, fuzzy event this Thursday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Bourbon Barrel, 1213 State St.

The Wags for Warriors fundraiser will benefit Pets for Vets, an initiative run by the A.N.N.A. Shelter of Erie, 1555 E. 10th St., which helps veterans of the armed services adopt companion animals by covering adoption and facility fees.

The event, run by Alex Regina’s Social Media Marketing class, will feature a photo booth, food, live music and prize drawings. General admission tickets are $5. VIP tickets, which include a T-shirt and drawing tickets, are $15. All tickets include food and drink specials.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2qGD9kc and also will be sold at the door.

You can also help the cause by donating to Wags for Warriors on www.gofundme.com. The group’s fundraising goal is $4,000.

BE THERE

Wags for Warriors, Thursday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bourbon Barrel, 1213 State St. Fundraiser for a project that helps veterans adopt companion animals. Tickets $5-$15. 451-0230.