Brats, a big band and 42 brews a good reason to break out the lederhosen.

Peek'n Peak Resort, 1405 Olde Road, Clymer, New York, will throw on the brats, bands and brews Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m., for its seventh annual German bierfest, dubbed the Wurst Party Ever, in the main ski lodge.

The event, lederhosen suggested but optional, will feature authentic German music from a 26-piece group, Buffalo's Big German Band & Dancing, which you can enjoy over German potato salad, Bavarian pretzels, sauerkraut, cheddar soup, and 42 local and import craft brews on tap. Dancing is optional, but, again, highly recommended.

Tickets, $59, include enough food tickets for a bratwurst and kraut, German potato salad and Bavarian cheddar soup or some other similar combination; a souvenir stein, German hat and a pretzel necklace, as well as a German costume contest and group activities.

The party will also include a traditional German keg-tapping ceremony.

Overnight guests get a break on admission and merchandise. Find overnight stay packages and other information at https://www.pknpk.com/wurst-party-ever.