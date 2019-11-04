Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Monday Makers: Make an Encouragement Journal: 6 to 8 p.m. Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St. Work on documenting successes, compliments, positive experiences, motivations and more by building an encouragement journal. Libbie Johnson will guide you through recording memories. Take a kids' or other favorite book or a dollar store journal as a base to work from, as well as old magazines, cards, photos, stickers, notes you've kept, etc. Call 451-6939.

Using DNA Painter to Create Colorful FAN charts: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St. The Erie Society for Genealogical Research offers a special interest group focusing on DNA testing for genealogical research. This session is appropriate for all levels and for those who have not yet taken a DNA test. This will be a hands on workshop for anyone interested in creating FAN charts and using other Tree Features on DNA Painter, a third party site. Bring your laptops. 451-6927.

An Evening with Chuck Hagel: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Yehl Ballroom at Gannon University, 109 University Square. As a two-term U.S. Senator from Nebraska and the nation's Secretary of Defense in the Obama administration, Chuck Hagel experienced record-setting moments in his many years of public service. Tickets are $35 to $60. http://bit.ly/2C5E93O.