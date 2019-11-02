Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 52.

Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 81. Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 81. Actress Stefanie Powers is 77. Author Shere Hite is 77. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 74. Actress Kate Linder is 72. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 61. Actor Peter Mullan is 60. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 58. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 56. Actress Jenny Robinson ("Bull Durham") is 56. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 55. Actress Lauren Velez is 55. Actor Sean Kanan is 53. Actor David Schwimmer is 53. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 52. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 52. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 52. Rock musician Fieldy is 50. Actress Meta Golding is 48. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 48. Actress Marisol Nichols is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Timothy Christian Riley (Tony Toni Tone) is 45. Rapper Nelly is 45. Actor Danny Cooksey is 44. Rock musician Chris Walla is 44. Actress Reshma Shetty is 42. TV personality Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye," ''Dancing With the Stars") is 39. Country singer Erika Jo is 33. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 29.