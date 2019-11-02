Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Adult Learner Coffee & Conversation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Metzgar Center, Penn State Behrend. Adults considering higher education are invited to attend a fall admissions event. Adult-learner support services, academics, admissions and financial aid, including veterans and TAA funding, will be discussed. Call 898-6700, send email to bd-adults@psu.edu or visit behrend.psu.edu/adult.

Daughters of the Nile Holiday Craft Show: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zem Zem Shrine Club, 2525 W. 38th St. Selket Temple No. 140, Daughters of the Nile will hold their 32nd annual holiday craft show, including 70 crafters and a craft auction. Refreshments available. Admission, $3; children 12 and younger get in free. 873-7241 or 725-4329.

Jack-O’-Lantern Smashin’: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sissons' Pumpkin Patch, 11244 Springfield Road, Girard. Bring your jack-o'-lanterns to smash. Last day for all activities, including hay ride, corn maze, slides, pedal karts, corn box, straw fort, obstacle course, logic maze. Concessions available. Admission, $8; seniors older than 60, $5; children younger than 2, free. www.sissonspumpkinpatch.com.