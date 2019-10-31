An autistic teenager suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog works to clear his name.

The Playhouse isn’t known for shying away from tough productions, so it’s no surprise that they’ve taken on the Tony Award-winning drama “The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time.”

The play tells the story of Christopher (Luke Bongiorno), a mathematically gifted autistic boy of 15. The story starts with him standing beside Mrs. Shears' (Teni Hodge-Siano) dead dog, speared with a garden fork, seven minutes after midnight. Christopher is under suspicion.

Trying to clear his name, he records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. But his detective work, forbidden by his father (Ken Brundage), takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Playhouse performers Karen Schelinski, Krista Perry, Michael Burns, Bev Waltz, Michael Weiss, Michael Wachter, Janeida Turbi, and newcomer Samiar Nefzi will take the stage under the direction of Kate Neubert-Lechner.

Forewarning: The production contains strobe lighting, smoke effects, high intensity video and light effects, loud sound effects, as well as strong language not recommended for young children.

SEE IT

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” opens at the Erie Playhouse, 13 W. 10th St,, Friday and runs through Nov. 17. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.; Nov. 7, 10 a.m.; Nov. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $17-$24; for children and full-time students, $15. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/31VVXbU, or call 454-2852, Ext. 0.