Dear Readers: Halloween is next week. What are some safety hints for your pets? According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org), these are the top hints:

• Candy is an absolute "No" for your pets; some treats are toxic!

• Does your jack-o'-lantern have a real candle in it? Keep it away from your pet — a fire hazard!

• That decorative corn is a temptation. It's not poisonous, but it can upset a stomach.

• Putting a costume on your pet is cute, but make sure the animal can move freely and see clearly. If your pet is in distress, take the costume off.

• Strangers arriving at your home can cause anxiety. Make sure all animals have a collar with ID and a microchip in case they dart out of an open door.

Enjoy the holiday, but make it an early evening for your pets' sake. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: I was having trouble cleaning the tiny holes in my hummingbird feeder. I thought of the brush I use to clean under my dental bridges; it was just right!

You can find the brushes in the toothpaste aisle near the dental floss. — Roseann in Vienna, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I love garlic in the recipes I prepare, but not a strong, overpowering garlic flavor. Here's my hint: I pierce the clove of garlic to release some of its flavor and drop it into the sauce or food. Before serving, I just pick out the clove. — Anna E. in St. Louis

Dear Anna: I'm a big fan of garlic too, especially in marinades, sauces and seasonings.

FYI: Garlic bulbs should be full, round and firm, not spongy or soft when you purchase them. Definitely pass on shriveled garlic. — Heloise

FYI: Garlic bulbs should be full, round and firm, not spongy or soft when you purchase them. Definitely pass on shriveled garlic. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: I was working on an art project and wondered, "Why doesn't my glue stick to the inside of the bottle?" Silly question, maybe, but I got on the company's website, and in its frequently asked questions section, I learned that the glue has to react with air in order for the water to evaporate and the glue to harden and stick! — Emma J., age 12, in Dallas

Dear Emma: Here's a Heloise high-five! Great use of materials that the company provides. Never, ever stop wondering. — Hugs, Heloise

