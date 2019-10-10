Native American Gathering at CCBC; Beaver Art Group showcases works in New Brighton; an ale walk in Ambridge; a sketch comedy master in Pittsburgh; and a newly named Baden attraction.

1. The 32nd annual Native American Gathering takes place at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Community College of Beaver County Dome.

Visitors can learn about Native American culture via dancing demonstrations and competitions, food vendors, crafters, traders, a children's craft area, exhibits and educational seminars.

The list of activities and attractions also includes Iroquois corn husk dolls, a Native American flute player and the Logstown Village Diorama.

Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for veterans; $3 for children ages 6-12; with children 5 and under free.

• • •

2. The Beaver Art Group will exhibit its artworks at the Merrick Art Gallery during a three-week event, with the free opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors to the New Brighton art museum can meet the local artists Sunday, while enjoying their many works of art in a variety of media and subject matter. The exhibition lasts through Nov. 3.

"We are excited about our art show not only to celebrate our 70th anniversary but a chance to share the works of some very talented artists with the public," event coordinator Linda Sant’Eufemia said. "The Beaver Art Group is one of the best-kept secrets in Beaver. It's a dedicated group of artists who have been meeting for 70 years to support and inspire one another.

The group operates under an “open studio” concept, where artists work on their own projects, often with the guidance of an experienced instructor. The group meets weekly in the fall, winter, and spring on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with artists of all levels welcome to join.

Back in 1949, when the group was founded by Hilda and Hugh Fischer, the artists met in a small barn loft behind Fischer Hardware Store in downtown Beaver. As the group grew over the years and needed more space, the Vanport Fire Hall became their home. Eventually, the group moved to its current location in the Beaver Area High School Art Room.

A little-known fact, according to Sant'Eufemia: The Beaver Art Group has long held a yearly art show and sale in the park in Beaver that has evolved into the Garrison Day Festival, which was built around them.

• • •

3. Sip some suds in Ambridge this Saturday, at the fifth annual Autumn on Merchant Ale Walk.

Between 20 and 30 merchants along Merchant Street will provide ticketed adults with samples of autumn specialty beers from around the world.

It's a chance to showcase some businesses along the walk's course, between Third and 14th streets.

Tickets are $25 for the event sponsored by the Ambridge Regional Chamber of Commerce Community Outreach Committee and Historic/Tourism Committee.

There also will be raffle prizes, including the grand prize giveaway of a Basket of Beer.

• • •

4. They used to call it the Apple Festival. But now Baden borough has rebranded Saturday's 10th annual fall gathering as the Baden Harvestfest, Car Cruise and Art Show.

Set on State Street at the borough complex, it's all you'd expect from a local fall festival, including music, a car cruise and a variety of vendors and crafters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plus there's a petting zoo with a baby camel and baby zebra.

In the downstairs of the community room will be the Student Art Show, where you vote for your favorite artist to receive a People's Choice Award. This is where you'll also find free pumpkin painting and cookie decorating for the kids.

• • •

5. Arcade Comedy Theater welcomes back Kevin McDonald, an original member of the pioneering sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall for a weekend of performances and sketch writing workshops. Performances include a headlining show, the rock-opera "Cheaters in Love" at 9 p.m. Saturday, and a variety show, "The Kevin McDonald Show," at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $12-18 and available on arcadecomedytheater.com.

Just finishing the off-Broadway debut of his one-man show, McDonald will be making his third appearance at Arcade, located in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

“Arcade has been lucky to do some collaborative and fun projects with Kevin, and each one gets more expansive and ambitious,” Arcade's director of programming, Monaca native Mike Rubino, said. "Fans will get a chance to see something new from Kevin: an acoustic rock opera.”

Beyond starring in The Kids in the Hall from 1988 until 1995, McDonald is a well-known voice and character actor whose credits include Pleakley from "Lilo & Stitch" and, most recently, the Netflix revival of "Invader Zim." Tickets: $15-18 on Saturday, $12 on Sunday, available on arcadecomedytheater.com.