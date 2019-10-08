Quilters had to incorporate items or quilt blocks given to them or picked up at an auction, flea market, yard sale or thrift store.

CHIPPEWA TWP. — Quilting has changed dramatically the past 25 years and that will be reflected in the silver anniversary of Beaver Valley Piecemaker’s autumn quilt show Oct. 10 through 12 at Chippewa United Methodist Church’s Community Life Center on McMillen Avenue.

The art has come a long way from grandma’s day, said Sheila Drevna, chairman of this year’s milestone event.

More than 100 quilts — from wall hangings to bed covers — are entered in the show that will be judged by Fran Kordek of Morgantown, W.Va., who is a member of the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges.

She’ll be going behind the seams, if you will, inspecting each entry for border straightness, stitch quality, fabric intersections, corner degrees, binding fullness and originality.

Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third places and honorable mention.

At the first show 25 years ago, Drevna said most quilts were made by hand. But technology, especially the introduction of computerized, long-arm quilting machines, has revolutionized quilting.

“Now, mostly all are machine-quilted,” she said. “We have two or three that are hand-quilted. It’s just the opposite ... It’s come a long way.”

This year’s theme is Grand Designs from Frugal Finds.

Quilters had to incorporate items or quilt blocks given to them or picked up at an auction, flea market, yard sale or thrift store — “stuff they could make into something beautiful and not spend a lot of money,” Drevna said.

“The theme has led to some unusual quilts,” she said, having seen all of the entries. “It’s going to be bright.”

For example, she mentioned a wall hanging entry.

Years ago, the quilter worked at a fabric store that was changing how it sold samples. Swatches were kept in books, Drevna said, but they were going to be discarded.

The employee thought they were too beautiful to throw away, so took them home, said Drevna, and transformed them into a work of art.

Five generations worked on another quilt in the show.

“It was a quilt that was passed down,” Drevna said. “Someone started it and never finished.”

Since the quilt started out hand-stitched, subsequent generations followed suit.

“They named it ‘What Was Grandma Thinking?’ because it’s a lot of different kinds of blocks,” Drevna said, including feed sack material and clothing scraps.

“So there’s quite a few unusual quilts,” she said, including miniatures, bed quilts, small quilts, wall hangings and art quilts — quilts of one’s own design, not a pattern. Quilts are either pieced, appliquéd or mixed technique.

Lunch — homemade soups, sandwiches and pies — will be available at the show.

Gift baskets will be raffled, along with a quilt and sewing machine. And exhibitors will participate, too.

Beaver Valley Piecemakers meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month September through June at Chippewa United Methodist Church. All levels of experience are invited to join. Dues the first year are $25; $20 to renew thereafter.

The guild also hosts workshops, retreats and trips. And it espouses philanthropy, having donated quilts to Children and Youth Services of Beaver County, Women’s Center of Beaver County, Project Linus and Quilts of Valor. Members have made hats that were donated to the American Cancer Society and lap robes for veterans at area hospitals and homes.