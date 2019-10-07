Former New Brighton man said "the good Lord" helped him reach his centennial birthday.

BEAVER FALLS — Like most boys, Harry H. Heyslerman liked to swim, play ball and take long walks. Unlike most boys, however, he had to grow up quickly.

When Harry was 12, his father, Harry T. Heyslerman, a clerk on the Pennsylvania Railroad, died of spinal meningitis.

“We were just getting to know each other,” Harry said.

He had to assume more responsibilities at home to help his mother, Jessie Hahn Boggs Heyslerman.

Things were tough. It was the Depression and times were lean.

Jessie sewed and took care of an older woman to support herself and Harry, an only child.

He got a job delivering the former Pittsburgh Press, a newspaper that published morning and afternoon editions.

Recently, a soft-spoken Harry sat in a wheelchair next to his bed at Providence Care Center. Reflecting on his childhood, along with harrowing war experiences, he never expected to live to 100.

What got him here?

“The good Lord,” he said.

Harry was born Sept. 22, 1919, in Freedom. But shortly after birth, the family moved to Fifth Avenue in Beaver Falls. Harry graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1937.

Afterward, he did yard work for a family in Patterson Heights, then got a job at the former Moltrup Steel Products Co.

Harry also was a member of Sea Scouts, a program of Boy Scouts of America that teaches nautical skills to young men and women through their early 20s.

That’s where he met Vivian Heyman of Rochester, who would become his wife.

“We were on a boat ride,” Harry recalled. “She wanted me to help her out of the boat. That’s the first time we met.”

Harry had asked another girl to the Sea Scouts outing. Vivian was with another boy.

But it was kismet that the two should meet again.

“She was standing on the corner down in Rochester. I had a car at that time,” he said — a ’36 Plymouth.

Harry was 22; Vivian, 18.

“I pulled up the car and I said, ‘You want to go for a ride?’”

She said, “All right.”

“She was a strawberry blonde. That’s what caught my eye,” Harry said.

The couple dated for about 10 months and married Aug. 21, 1943, at Christ Lutheran Church in Beaver Falls.

There was no honeymoon, though.

“Didn’t have time,” Harry said. “I got that notice: ‘Greetings,’” he said.

The United States was engaged in World War II. That notice was the government’s Selective Service System drafting him into the armed forces.

Harry was sent to Fort Wolters in Texas, once the Army’s largest infantry training center in the United States.

After completing basic training, he crossed the Atlantic with the 142nd Infantry.

“We landed in Naples, Italy, and stayed there for awhile,” he said, “then we were sent to the 36th Division.”

The unit would fight battles in the foothills of the Vosges Mountains in eastern France near its border with Germany.

Harry spent considerable time in foxholes.

“That’s where I got my feet frozen,” he said. “They told us to change socks every day. We didn’t have no place to change socks.”

Prolonged exposure to cold and wet conditions caused trench foot in many soldiers. Severe cases often resulted in amputation.

In Germany, shrapnel hit Harry in the left temple. The impact knocked his helmet off.

“I couldn’t find it after,” he said.

“They took me to a cellar first,” Harry said, where medics treated him before he was sent to a hospital in France.

At first, Harry thought the side of his face was missing.

“It felt like a hot wire running around my head,” he said.

Once he recovered, Harry was sent back to his infantry division.

He nearly lost his life again when a German tank advanced on a building he was in and began rapid-fire artillery assault.

“Eighty-eights, we called them,” Harry said.

The 88mm gun was a highly accurate and feared weapon.

“I didn’t think I’d live through it,” said Harry.

What kept him going, he said, was his faith.

Soldiers were given Bibles in protective canisters to carry with them.

Harry, however, took his Bible out of its case and placed it in a breast pocket next to his heart.

That made it easier, he said, “to read it and pray.”

Harry returned home in 1946 with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

“I was waiting on a bus and this fellow came along and said they were hiring over at Armstrong (World Industries). So I went to Armstrong and got hired,” Harry said.

By this time, Harry and Vivian were living in New Brighton. Daughter Peggy Burns of Franklin Township was born in 1949; daughter Beth Burnsworth of North Sewickley Township was born in 1954.

“He’s a wonderful dad,” Burns said. “Real easygoing. He used to take us with him when he’d go shopping.”

Vivian never learned to drive, but would make the grocery list.

In summer, the sisters said their father took them, their cousins and friends swimming.

“We all piled in his car and he’d take us,” Burns said.

“He taught me how to swim when I was 2 ½,” Burnsworth said, “and I swam underwater. I would hold on his neck and under water we’d go.”

Their mother, who never learned to swim, understandably was unnerved.

“She’d say, ‘bring her up, Harry. Bring her up, Harry,’” Burnsworth remembered.

Their home was the place everyone gathered, the sisters said.

“We called it the coffee house,” Burnsworth said.

Harry often worked shifts, but he never minded if the house was full of noisy teens when he tried to sleep.

Vivian would try to hush them, but Harry would tell her she made more noise than the kids, Burnsworth said.

Vivian died Jan. 7, 2012, at age 87. She and Harry were married 68 years.

Harry moved to Providence Care Center about four years ago.

He enjoys watching television. His favorite shows are “American Pickers” and “Ancient Aliens.” He also roots for the Steelers.

Staff at the care center had a party for him on his birthday.

His family is hosting a party for about 50 family and friends — Harry has eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild — Oct. 13.

Harry said he’s looking forward to his centennial celebration.

“I like to see them all, especially the ones who live away from here.”