ROCHESTER — Roger W. Davis, president of Community College of Beaver County, will be keynote speaker Oct. 10 at the 65th-anniversary gala of the Mental Health Association in Beaver County.

The event at the Club at Shadow Lakes in Hopewell Township will feature a silent auction and food stations. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are due Oct. 4 and can be made by calling 724-775-4165.

Davis, an advocate for mental health services, is past board chair of Mental Health Association of Rockland County, N.Y.

Davis was named CCBC’s ninth president in last February after serving as interim president since June and executive vice president and provost since July 2016. He has secured more than $4.5 million in grants and gifts for CCBC and is leading development of a long-term strategic plan focusing on enrollment, retention, completion, fiscal strength and satisfaction.

Davis is involved with numerous local organizations, including the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Beaver County and the Franklin Center of Beaver County, where he serves as board chairman. He also is a team evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Founded in 1954, the Mental Health Association promotes the importance of mental health by providing advocacy, support and socialization programs, making a positive impact in the lives of those who strive for improvement in their recovery and quality of life and working to change attitudes toward mental illness through education.