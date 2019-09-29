Love wings? Take a drive and enjoy the Buffalo Wing Trail.

It's hard not making a pig of yourself while eating out in Buffalo.

Case in point: During a meal at the Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora, a simple order of wings was not enough. My wife and I had the waitress bring three orders of wings — and beef on weck (roast beef on a kimmelweck roll) for each of us. It was a gluttonous moment, but we over-ordered so we'd have wings the next day, too.

We were also ravenous after a two-hour wait to get into one of the Buffalo region's best wing joints.

Fortunately, the wings and beef on weck did not disappoint.

In fact, they were phenomenal.

Then again, that's what I've found all along the Buffalo Wing Trail this year. The trail, similar to Erie's Ale Trail and the wine trails in New York's Finger Lakes region, is a smart concoction of Visit Buffalo Niagara, the region's tourism bureau.

Thirteen Buffalo-region taverns are featured on the trail. They were selected through a Facebook poll of 86,000 people, from media reports, and from at least two stops at each place by Visit Buffalo Niagara staff (a rough assignment, I'm sure). Establishments where take-out is the primary focus were excluded from this list.

Some classic Buffalo wing businesses are here — the Anchor Bar, where Buffalo-style wings are said to have been created; and Duff's, which has three locations around the city.

But the beauty in this list for a former Buffalo guy like myself is learning about places like the Bar-Bill Tavern near New Era Field, home of the Buffalo Bills, and Elmo's Bar & Restaurant, which is out by the University of Buffalo's North Campus.

So far, the best wings I've had have been at Elmo's, which is located at 2349 Millersport Highway, Getzville. I highly recommend the Cajun wings, which had a unique smoky flavor. But the barbecue and medium wings were also excellent.

Speaking of medium, I've ordered Buffalo-style medium wings at each of the five places I've been to so far and found it to be an interesting control group (for heat) in my study. Not all mediums are equal. Duff's medium wings are hotter than the rest, but still wonderfully tolerable.

Generally, you can expect to pay about $1 a wing, not much different than in Erie. Beer is also cheap, depending on what you order. Craft brew — and Buffalo has a lot of it — tends to run higher.

The restaurants themselves also vary. Cole's at 1104 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, was particularly nice. Elmo's and the Duff's location in Depew were in rougher shape. They are more like the corner taverns. Actually, they are the corner taverns.

A tip: Time your visit to any of these places to avoid long waits or to avoid having trouble finding parking. If you want faster service, don't go when the Sabres or Bills are playing. Don't go on a Saturday night, when it seems like all of Buffalo goes someplace for a beer and wings. Don't order ranch dressing — they're best with blue cheese.

And, don't try to sample the trail all at once. Neither your stomach nor your arteries could withstand it. Instead, let it unfold a trip at a time.

Besides, you'll need to squeeze in a few walks between meals. LEL

Who's on the Buffalo Wing Trail:

ELMO'S BAR & RESTAURANT

2349 Millersport Highway

Getzville, NY 14068

DUFF’S FAMOUS WINGS – AMHERST

3651 Sheridan Drive

Amherst, NY 14226

GLEN PARK TAVERN

5507 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

COLE'S

1104 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY, 14222

ANCHOR BAR – BUFFALO

1047 Main St.

Buffalo, NY 14209

LENOX GRILL

140 North St.

Buffalo, NY, 14201

GABRIEL'S GATE

145 Allen St.

Buffalo, NY 14201

GENE MCCARTHY'S/OLD FIRST WARD BREWING CO.

73 Hamburg St.

Buffalo, NY 14204

BLACKTHORN RESTAURANT & PUB

2134 Seneca St.

Buffalo, NY 14210

DOC SULLIVAN'S

474 Abbott Road

Buffalo, NY 14220

BAR-BILL TAVERN

185 Main St.

East Aurora, NY, 14052

MAMMOSER'S TAVERN & RESTAURANT

16 S. Buffalo St.

Hamburg, NY 14075

NINE-ELEVEN TAVERN

11 Bloomfield Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14220

Learn more at www.buffalowingtrail.com. You can also follow it on Instagram at @buffalowingtrail.