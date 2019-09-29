GREENSBURG — Piano wizard Rick Wakeman plays the Palace Theatre on Thursday, one of the 25 U.S. dates on his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour.

Don't let that tour name fool you.

Wakeman is an upbeat chap, or at the very least he's no more grumpy than most people.

"Everybody has a right to be grumpy. Being grumpy is really just complaining about something while knowing you can't do anything about it," Wakeman said. "That's just a way to get it out of your system."

For his first solo U.S. tour in 13 years, Wakeman will play songs by Yes, the vastly successful progressive-rock band for whom he was a longtime keyboardist. Alone on stage, Wakeman also will play classic-rock songs on which his pretty piano playing was captured for posterity — such as Cat Stevens' "Morning Has Broken" and David Bowie's "Changes" — plus a few Beatles tunes he's fantastically rearranged.

In true raconteur fashion, Wakeman also will regale audiences with amusing anecdotes and bawdy British humor.

"I've been doing these kind of shows, crikey, it must be 30 odd years now in the U.K., where I'm just as well known for comedy as music," Wakeman said last week in a phone interview.

Wakeman parlayed his '70s fame as the cape-wearing keyboard genius from Yes into TV guest appearances, including a popular run on the British conversational-comedy show "Grumpy Old Men."

He said, "I became known on the streets as 'The Grumpy Old Man.'"

So he ran with it, releasing a book, "Grumpy Old Rock Star: And Other Wondrous Stories," that shared incredible and bizarre stories of his life, from touring in a van in the early 1960s to his drinking days — two bottles of vodka before lunch — and how he ended up with a lump of dirt in his shed from the grave of revolutionary hero Che Guevara given to him by Yes fan Fidel Castro.

A "Grumpy Old Rock Star" sequel followed with a third book, soon to be released.

He's collected enough stories to spread them around in concert and is shrewd enough not to share them for free in a phone interview, including his behind-the-scenes story of playing piano on Stevens' "Morning Has Broken."

"That was a great session to do," he said. "I had known Stevens for a long time. There's a great story I tell in concert that leads right into that. It was one of those songs where after we'd finished it, I thought, "Ooh, that's going to do really well.'"

During his concerts, he sometimes dishes dirt on his former Yes bandmates Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin.

"They know my sense of humor, so they don't mind," Wakeman said. "They won't find it offensive. I hope."

Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman toured the U.S. three years ago as a trio, including a show at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. They performed "Owner of a Lonely Heart" while roaming through the audience, an idea concocted by Wakeman, who played a keytar in that segment.

"That was great fun. Though our tour manager and production manager weren't that keen about it," Wakeman said. "When Trevor and I told them what we wanted to do, they said we'd rather you did not. Of course, that was like waving a red rag to a bull to us."

The stubborn musicians got their way and got to march through the audiences each night, trailed by two or three crew members making sure nothing bad happened.

"Truthfully, nothing did happen," Wakeman said.

As a solo act on this tour, he won't be strolling through the audience.

"Well, I can't lug a piano around on my back. I did think about having a second piano stationed in the audience, but that idea was met with total disdain by all concerned. I mean stony silence. They said, 'Do you know the technical difficulties that would bring?' I said, 'No, but that's not my problem.' They said, 'It's not going to be our problem, either."

This time, the stubborn rock star didn't get his way.

Wakeman's tour manager suggested the Grumpy Old Rock Star moniker for this U.S. tour.

"I said, 'I don't mind what you call it. Call it what you like,'" Wakeman said.

After all, grumpiness transcends all age brackets. And as Wakeman says, it's just a way to vent about things we can't control.

"Like in London, everyone's always moaning about the train service," Wakeman said. "A trip that should take one-and-a-half hours can end up taking three or four if the train breaks down. So when everyone finally gets off the train, they're like, 'Oh, I missed my connection' and 'I've missed two meetings. And the train was dirty. And the toilets were out of order. And there were no snacks.' They go on and on complaining, and then say, 'Well, see you on the train tomorrow!'"

Hopefully, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be an easier trip for locals headed to Wakeman's 8 p.m. Greensburg show. Tickets cost $55 and $60, with a preshow meet-and-greet available for $150 more.

Wakeman likely will be back our way once more, as he, vocalist Anderson and guitarist Rabin are planning another tour.

"There's a very good chance it will be our final tour, starting next year and carrying over into 2021," Wakeman said. "That will be our way to say thank you to all the people who have supported, Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman over the years."

Don't expect him to reunite with other members of Yes, including guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, who tour separately under the Yes name.

"I don't want to go back to that that lineup. That would be a backward step," Wakeman said.

He's focused first on this tour and a return to the Pittsburgh area, where someone once threatened to stop his performance just hours before showtime.

"I remember when my 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth Tour' tour came to Pittsburgh, and I had this synthesizer keyboard, which was in its infancy. During the sound check, a guy arrives from a local union and declares, 'I am stopping this show.' He said 'You are taking away employment from orchestral musicians.'

The union rep felt Wakeman's state-of-the-art synthesizer, with its vast ability to create sounds, was a job killer.

"Which was total rubbish," Wakeman said. "I was touring with a full orchestra."

Wakeman's music director on that tour marched up to the union guy and set him straight.

"She said he's employing 90 of us, and we're touring the country and having fun."