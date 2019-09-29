With countless gadgets to keep us fit, which one is for you?

Pondering investing in a fitness watch, but unsure what to buy? No wonder. There must be a hundred choices for fitness trackers that range from $500 for a-top-of-the-line Garmin Fenix 5 preferred by triathletes to $70 for a no-frills, but still stylish and useful Huawei Band 3 Pro.

There is no point in paying for bells and whistles you are not going to use. So, the first thing you need to decide is which features are most important to you. Make a list of what you want the watch to do.

Are you a lap swimmer? Then you want a waterproof fitness tracker with a swim setting. Are you primarily a runner? Then you don't need a multi-sport watch. Just looking for something to encourage you to meet a daily step count? You probably want something small and stylish. Do you want to be able to answer calls while you work out? Then you'll want a smartwatch that can also function as a fitness tracker.

Now that you've narrowed it down, there are a few common things you'll want to pay attention to when you are shopping.

Style/size. If you can try the watch on, do. Slim designs are better as they are less likely to catch on things or bother you while you sleep (if you wear it at night to track your sleep, too).

Screen display. Be sure to look at how the watch displays information. You want it to be big and bright so that it's easy to read even if you're in the middle of a run.

Bluetooth. Every legitimate fitness watch has Bluetooth so that it can track to your phone and store info in the cloud. Don't buy a watch that doesn't have Bluetooth capability.

GPS. Fitness watches need location tracking to accurately track your activities over distances, especially when running, hiking and biking. Don't buy a watch that doesn't have GPS or you'll have to carry your phone with you every time as the device will have to pair with a smartphone to work properly.

Battery life. In short, the more a watch can do, the shorter the battery life.

Smartphone syncing. In most cases, you don't have to sync your fitness watch with a smartphone app, such as Garmin Connect or Strava, to see basic workout data. But, it's advisable to choose a tracker that does pair as the app is where you will likely get much more detailed information.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant. Chose a watch that is totally waterproof so that if you forget to take it off before you swim, shower, or get caught in a rainstorm, it won't matter. Water-resistant is not the same as waterproof.

Here are a few suggestions for the top fitness watches in common categories. Note that we haven't personally tested each of these, but we did poll Erie-area fitness buffs on their favorite products and included watches that had good reviews online from users and tech companies.

Entry-level fitness tracker

If you're looking for a simple step tracker, it's hard to beat Fitbit for function, style, battery life and price. The Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR (heart rate), $80, are both good choices. Not into the Fitbits, try the Huawei Band 3 Pro, $70. Fairview runner Jan Comi said she's pleasantly surprised at Huawei's performance, given the price. "It very accurate and it tracks not only miles but heart rate, pace, cadence, stride, performance and more," Comi said. "Reviews say it's not good for swimmers as your finger needs to be dry to use the touch screen."

Intermediate level price/athlete

If you're a semi-serious athlete and can spend a couple of hundred dollars, you can't go wrong with a Garmin, which offers a dozen models and several very good ones in the $200 to $300 range. Most popular among local athletes is the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Series, $250, which offers a women's version that is smaller and more stylish than many other Garmin watches, which tend to be big, black and clunky looking. The Fitbit Versa, $150, is a strong competitor in this category, too.

Professional level/serious athlete or tech lover

Are you the kind that likes the best of everything? You'll want to check out the Garmin Fenix 5, $500-$700, which is a premium multi-sport watch that is available in three sizes and a variety of styles that all include a wrist-based heart rate monitor. Other recommended devices in this category are the Apple Watch, $400-$500, and Samsung Galaxy Watch, $200-$350, though it should be noted that these are smartwatches with multiple functions. Fitness tracking is just one of many things the Apple and Samsung devices do and some say, they don't do them as well as devices purely dedicated to fitness tracking.

Step Tracker Accuracy Tips

You may have noticed that some step trackers give you credit for shaking your wrist or washing dishes (that's cheating!). Here are a few things you can do to get the most accurate step count:

Put in your personal data, such as age, height and weight. If the watch offers you the ability to calibrate it, too, do so.

Wear it on your non-dominant hand. Your dominant hand will be more active, which offers more chance for error when you're simply stirring dinner or operating a computer mouse.

Wear the device firmly on your wrist. Wearing your tracker too loosely, so that it flops around on your wrist, is likely to give you inaccurate step counts.

Remove your watch if you're going to be doing something you know will generate false results, such as playing a musical instrument. LEL