The Friday 299'ers game will begin at 9 a.m. Interested players having 0-299 master points are invited to play. Contact Kathleen Horan, (nonplaying) director, at 866-0048 for more information.

Erie Bridge Association is hosting District 5 NAP Oct. 5-6. Send email to D5GNT@5bridge.com for details.

Jim Wise held the annual bridge tournament Sept. 14 at SCI Albion. Results are as follows:

NS 1. Mark-Adel 2. Harry-Bill D. 3. Tony-Maureen 4. Jay-Ann 5. Greg-Bill B. 6. Richard-Judy

EW 1. Brian-Jim 2. Ryan-Debret 3. Martin-Bill H. 4. Todd-Rick H. 5. Joe-Marilyn

Sept. 20

Parkside

1. Bob Blodgett-Bev Walz 2. Tony Salvia-Wanda Salvia

Sept. 23

Erie Bridge Association Unit 127

NS A 1. Doris Kirsch-Jim Wise 2. Lois DiPlacido-Shirley Irish 3. Bernice Auell-Kathy Dobrzynski

NS B 1. Mary Tseng-Steve Dylewski

EW A 1. Allen Selling-Francis Tseng 2. Bill Dobrzynski-Harry Miller 3. Barb Grzegorzewski-Jim Davis

EW B 1. Bill Dobrzynski-Harry Miller

Sept. 24

Erie Bridge Association Unit 127

NS A 1. Candy Brown-Bud Brown 2. Dottie Rimdzius-Maureen Bradley 3. Rita Schmitt-Judy Kissman 4. Judy Rimdzius-Helen Notaro

NS B 1. Candy Brown-Bud Brown 2. Dottie Rimdzius-Maureen Bradley 3. Rita Schmitt-Judy Kissman

NS C 1. Candy Brown-Bud Brown

EW A 1. Kathy Chandler-Tom Bergdahl 2. Rick Haire-Deb Haire 3. Roy Harsh-Deanie Skrypzak 4. Terry McCammon-Bob McCammon

EW B 1. Kathy Chandler-Tom Bergdahl 2. Rick Haire-Deb Haire 3. Roy Harsh-Deanie Skrypzak

EW C 1. Kathy Chandler-Tom Bergdahl

Sept. 25

Lake Shore Country Club

1. Blanche Hill-Donna Anderson 2. Karen Gierach-Kathy Kern

Erie Bridge Association Unit 127

OA A 1. Jim Davis-Francis Tseng 2. Steve Grzegorzewski-Frank Grzegorzewski 3. Marc Sylvester-Doris Kirsch 4. Jane Yusavage-Tom Yusavage

OA B 1. Jane Yusavage-Tom Yusavage

Sept. 26

Mercy Hilltop Center

NS 1. Peggy Weibel-Rick Klapthor 2. Bev Walz-Al Walz

EW 1. Dave Foster-Esther Tregler 2. Charlotte Fuhrman-Marge Campbell

Sept. 27

Regency

NS 1. Sue Frank-Ruth Rhollans 2. Arlene Lanier-Jackie Alexander

EW 1. Esther Tregler-Shirley Meeker 2. Wilda Sundberg-Mary Fleming

299'ers

OA A 1./2. Betty Watts-Jean Anderson/Roy Harsh-Bunny Weber 3. Judy Lipsitz-Blanche Hill

OA B 1./2. Betty Watts-Jean Anderson/Roy Harsh-Bunny Weber 3. Judy Lipsitz-Blanche Hill

Grand Slam

NS A 1. Marc Sylvester-Doris Kirsch 2. Amy Lund-Jim Wise 3. Bill Dobrzynski-Marilyn Renkes

NS B 1. Amy Lund-Jim Wise 2. Bill Dobrzynski-Marilyn Renkes

EW A 1. Shirley Irish-Frank Grzegorzewski 2. Barb Grzegorzewski-Jim Davis 3. Mel Skol-Greg Wolf

EW B 1. Mel Skol-Greg Wolf

compiled by Judie Lamberton