Dottie is sweet and friendly, but can be shy. She’s 6 years old and has been cared for at the Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township for a while.

She needs a patient adopter who can coax her out of her shell. Once she warms up to you, she likes to cuddle and snuggle.

Dottie doesn’t like to be touched on her paws or tail, but likes being beside you.

She loves to play, too.

Dottie, however, cannot go to a home with children. She appears to get along with other cats.

Her $37.50 adoption fee includes vaccinations, health exams, microchipping, flea treatment and spaying.

Hours at the Beaver County Humane Society at 3394 Brodhead Road are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.

For more information, call 724-775-5801.