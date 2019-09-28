The congregation is marking 100 years.

IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH

901 W. 28th St.

866-9319

www.eriebaptist.com

Founded: May 20, 1919

Celebrating: 100th anniversary

Members: 60

Pastor: Rev. Christian Eriksson

Anniversary events: Dinner on Oct. 12, 5 p.m., at Siebenbuerger Club, $15 per person, reservations required; program on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the church; and worship service on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at the church.

Church history: E.H. Mack of the Boston Store was instrumental in the purchase of the property on which the church was built.

Church today: Immanuel supports students and staff at nearby Perry School by providing volunteers for special events and new books for the library, school supplies, clothing and other items as needed.