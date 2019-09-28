Q: Dear Ed: I have two young children using the bathroom on their own. My daily toilet cleaning routine is stressful, especially when it comes to the toilet seat. Is there any way to easily remove the seat for cleaning?

— Beth, New Jersey

A: I recommend looking into the new style of seats called quick-release toilet seats. A new quick-release seat can be installed to replace most older toilet seats.

Many of the attractive new seats come with easy attach hardware to quickly install the special bolts that hold down the bottom hinge base.

With a quick-release seat, the top half of the hinge and the seat itself can be easily removed from the bowl without any tools. This allows for convenient cleaning of the seat and bowl.

Q: Hi Ed: We moved into a new home to us and the plumbing is in good shape. The bathroom has a two-handle sink faucet and I want to change it to a one-handle bathroom faucet. Can a new single-handle faucet be installed without changing the sink?

— Hal, Michigan

A: Hopefully you have a standard 4-inch centerset deck-mount faucet.

Basically that means the measurement from the center of the hot water handle to the center of the cold water handle is 4 inches wide, and the handles and spout are connected on a single faucet base.

A 4-inch centerset bathroom faucet connects to a three-hole bathroom sink. So if you have a three-hole sink with the outside holes 4 inches apart, you should be able to install a single-handle bathroom faucet.

However, a deck plate to cover all the holes is usually needed. Many single-handle bathroom faucets include an "escutcheon" or deck plate for this very reason.

Keep in mind plumbing can be tricky and you may find yourself in a hole if you end up with mismatched sink holes.



Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.