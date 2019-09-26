Families, friends can show off nature knowledge, survival skills

Don't know if you've been outside recently, but it's been pretty doggone beautiful out there. If you're looking for a way to enjoy it, sign up for Asbury Woods' Family Nature Challenge on Sunday.

From 1 to 3 p.m. — leaving plenty of time to get home and watch some football, if necessary — you and your peeps get out and test your nature knowledge and survival skills in a series of competitive activities, such as who can tie the best knot, answer the most trivia questions, or cook the gooiest s'more.

"'Family' is loosely defined," said Carissa Snarski, director of development and marketing for Asbury Woods. "It's not just for parents and kids, it could be a fun date, too."

She does note that it's probably best for kids 8 and older, but they're really not sure.

"This is the first time we've done this," Snarski said. "But for younger children, it might be hard to keep their attention."

She does ask that groups call to register, even if it's not until after Asbury Woods opens at noon on Sunday.

Overall, she said, the education department is hoping the event "gives families and groups a way to enjoy the outside this time of year and have some fun in nature."

Snarkski said participants should be dressed for light hiking.

DO IT



Family Nature Challenge at Asbury Woods Nature Center, 4105 Asbury Road, will take place Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers. Registration required by calling 835-5356. https://registrationdesk.asburywoods.org/programs.