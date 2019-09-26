Take your pick from family-friendly to truly terrifying.

You might drive by the old factory building at 1053 W. 12th St. every day and not give it a thought. You might think it's cool the way the ivy covers the building, like the land is reclaiming it. You might consider it just another eyesore along the rusting industrial corridor.

But this time of year, the creaky doors begin to open, and dim lights glow, flash and flicker. Ghouls beckon guests into its hallways, where their henchmen and women stare at you, follow you, babble at you, jump at you, and scream when you least expect it.

The Eeriebyss Factory of Terror will open for frightful Halloween fun on Friday at 7 p.m.

"The Griswold Ghouls have been very busy creating the largest and most fun all indoor haunted attraction that the area has ever seen," said Greg Sutterlin in a statement. He said the haunted attraction is longer than half a mile and spans several floors, though it is accessible for those with disabilities.

If you dare: Eeriebyss Factory of Terror, 1053 W. 12th St., will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; and Sundays, 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. Last tickets sold 30 minutes before closing. Parking is free. Get tickets and information at www.eeriebyss.com, https://www.facebook.com/eeriebyssfactorofterror or call 814-213-0120.

Other festivals of fear include:

Ghost Lake at Conneaut Lake Park, 12382 Center Street, Conneaut Lake. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets, adults, $25 on Fridays and Saturdays, $20 on Sundays; kids 11 and younger, $15 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 on Sundays. http://www.ghostlake.net/Default.aspx.

Features: 13 Levels of Fear, which the park's website indicates take two hours to survive. Purchase tickets no later than 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights. Saturday nights often sell out by 10 p.m.

Spooky Hayride & Walk Of Darkness, 11103 Route 19 North, Waterford. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Last ticket sold at 10 p.m. Also Oct. 13, 7:30 to 9 p.m., last ticket sold at 9 p.m.; Tickets: adults, $15.95; children 12 and younger, $8.95. https://sparrowpond.com/spooky-hayride 796-6777.



Features: Tractor drawn spooky hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond, followed by the Walk of Darkness through the haunted cabins. (Spooky Hayride not recommended for children younger than 4: Walk not recommended for children younger than 10.)

More Fall Fun

37th annual Franklin Applefest

Downtown Franklin. Officially runs Oct. 4 to 6, but some community events start early. The entire Franklin community seems to open its doors and sponsor events, apple-related or not. Apple-related highlights include Johnny Appleseed strolling through town, free Applefest coloring station (prizes awarded), apple pancake breakfast Oct. 4, 6 to 11 a.m. at St. Patrick School, 10th and Buffalo streets; the Applefest 5K Race for Any Pace Oct. 5, 10 a.m., for runners, walkers and folks in wheelchairs. 814-432-2138; the apple pie baking contest, and bushels more. Find the whole schedule and contact information at http://bit.ly/2lWXVcR. Oh, by the way, if Franklin is just too far a drive, you can fly into Venango Regional Airport Oct. 5 and 6 and enjoy a complimentary breakfast and shuttle service for Applefest visitors.

Mount Pleasant Fall Harvest Celebration

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, 14510 Mt. Pleasant Road, Cambridge Springs. https://www.skimountpleasant.com/fallharvestcelebration

Oct. 4, 5 to 9 p.m., is Doug's Snowmaking Pump Primer Party, benefiting the resort's snowmaking upgrades. The event includes live music, 7 to 9 p.m., food from Mr. Woody's Smokin BBQ including ribs, chicken quarters, baked beans, and smoked mac and cheese; a ski swap, season pass sale and hard good sale, chairlift rides and a chance to walk the hill in the fall under the lights. Tickets are $20 and include the meal and nonalcoholic drinks. Chair rides are $5 per person. Beer and wine are available by donation.

Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is the 2019 Mount Pleasant 5K run/walk and 10-mile bike ride. Cost is $25 for either race and $35 for both. The courses — new this year — traverse the slopes of the Mount Pleasant Ski Area, featuring a more than 800-foot vertical change in just 5K for the run race. Cash prizes awarded. Also on this day, families can enjoy scenic chair rides and a tree scavenger hunt.

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is Kids Day, including bouncy houses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, Magic Steve and his balloon art sculptures and chairlift rides. New this year is hair painting, duck matching game and bean-bag toss, as well as a fun run at 1:30 p.m. Some of the activities have costs.

