New soul food restaurant on East Fifth Street celebrates its grand opening.

If you've been driving on West Eighth Street, around Lowell Avenue, between the Perkins and the Colony Plaza, you might have noticed some work being done on a lot that's vacant except for a sign that says IPPA Pizza and Food Truck Park opening Oct. 15. Well, I finally got lot owner and Millcreek resident Jason Spore on the phone, who told me that the lot is going to be a (drum roll please) food truck park and home to his own food truck, IPPA Pizza.

The food truck park part, at 2702 W. Eighth St., to be precise, will indeed be open Oct. 15, and Spore said he has been working with local food truck owners to let them know the lot will be available to between one and three trucks at a time with electric hook-ups. His own truck, IPPA Pizza, will be delayed a bit, however, at least until the end of October. Incidentally, the name comes from how one of his young sons says "Neapolitan Pizza."

"He says 'Daddy's making eepa,'" Spore said, adding that his pizza is very simple. "It's very healthy, high-end and fresh. The dough has four ingredients: water flour, salt and a live fermented natural starter. The sauce is San Marzano tomatoes, salt, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil."

Anyway, even if his truck isn't ready, Spore said other food trucks will be welcome to use the park.

"I don't expect it to take off right away," he said. "I just want to test the waters, see how it goes through the winter and then next spring and summer we'll really see how it goes."

If you want to see what trucks are on the lot, Spore anticipates setting up a website soon. There is a Facebook page set up also. Look for (and follow, if you wish) Food Truck Park - Erie.

Meanwhile, in case you've really been paying attention, you might know that Spore also owns the building that used to be George's Restaurant, at 2614 Glenwood Park Ave. He said his intentions for that building are to gut and remodel it with the help of Mercyhurst University interior design students and a general contractor. But that project is going to have to wait.

"Right now, we have two kids under 2," Spore said. "I'm starting the food truck park first."

A new soul food restaurant has opened at 848 E. Fifth St., The Judge's Corner. It was licensed Sept. 18 and is now open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. Apparently, they've been mobbed, which is great to hear. Check out the Facebook page for a great photo of three generations of the Tate family, (including, of course, Judge Tate himself) and the restaurant's menu and specials. Can't wait to get there. We'll let them get their sea legs before reviewing.

Luminary Distilling, 8270 Peach St., #300, is hosting a Bloody Mary Sunday Funday, featuring a drawing for an overnight package from Hampton Inn Erie and a brunch menu from Rory's Ristorante. A portion of food and Bloody Mary sales will benefit Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV. Score event tickets at a reduced price.

Cannon's Chophouse, 7165 Peach St., has closed. A location at 11142 Highline Drive in Meadville is still open.

F&F Poke Bowl, 2501 W. 12th St., is currently running a Facebook poll: "We have actually been preparing for Japanese Ramen Noodles (which is coming soon). We would like to ask if you guys like ramen or not and if you do, is there any particular ones you like?" Go help a guy out.

Bolero Erie, 16 W. 10th St., debuted a new menu Sept. 12. It features tapas, entrees and desserts inspired by Spanish, Mediterranean and American cuisines.

The champagne brunch returns to the Lake Erie Wine Fest in North East. The outdoor, tented brunch will be served Saturday at 10 a.m. on Park Street near Main Street in North East, across from The Skunk and Goat Tavern. A sit-down, three-course, plated brunch will be paired with local sparkling wines for the ultimate start to the day. Justin Boland, executive chef, and Blaine Ballard, beverage director, will walk diners through the wine and food pairings. Tickets are $50. Find them at http://bit.ly/2lh5zis.

Olive Garden's popular Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is underway and runs through Nov. 24.

The annual promotion gives all guests access to unlimited servings of pasta and sauce combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. The promotion includes seven types of pasta, six sauces and six toppings such as meatballs, crispy "chicken fritta" or garden veggies.

For a complete list of options visit olivegarden.com.

National Coffee Day is Sunday. Sheetz will be celebrating by offering a free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app. Flavor options including banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, sugar-free caramel, sugar-free vanilla, toasted marshmallow and vanilla. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com/app.

