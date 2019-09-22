Gerald "Jerry" Marterer will sign copies of his "Paris 201" in collaboration with the "Works on Paper" exhibit at the university.

Gannon University's Schuster Program for the Arts and Schuster Gallery will share an exciting opportunity for the community. Beginning Oct. 1, "Works on Paper" from Gerald "Jerry" and Suzanne Marterer's private collection will be on display at Schuster Gallery, 700 Peach St., in downtown Erie. This art exhibition is a world-class experience for Gannon University and the whole Erie region.

"Works on Paper" — comprised of etchings, prints, different multiples, all original signed pieces — will be from iconic artists including Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali and Joan Miro. About 15 works will be on display at the gallery for this special event, which will be open Oct. 1-5 and 7-10. On Oct. 2, the day after the opening, Jerry Marterer will present a lecture at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of Old Main at Gannon. There will be a book signing of his travel book, "Paris 201: Uncommon Places in the City of Light," following his talk on Impressionism. Copies of his books will be available for $15.

Jerry Marterer's book is quite the page-turner. In Chapter 4, he stated: "I am not an artist or an art major, but I love art, art museums, art auctions and even flea markets. We began collecting over 40 years ago, starting with traditional landscapes and seascapes. Over time we gained an appreciation for Impressionism, actually closer to a passion in my case. I believe that people carry inside them a kind of tuning fork that vibrates to certain works of art, just like it would to musical notes. Put simply, Impressionism resonates with me."

The public is encouraged to attend the opening reception Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations are requested by Sept. 27 for the Oct. 2 book signing. Contact Cathy Fresch, Gannon director of development, at fresch001@gannon.edu or 871-5842. Find more information, including gallery hours, at www.gannonalumni.org/event/IconicWorks.

Proceeds from the book sales will support the Schuster Program for the Arts.

Jerry Marterer, who is originally from the Pittsburgh area, is a 1976 Master of Business Administration graduate of Gannon with an undergraduate degree in economics and accounting from Clarion University. He and his wife, New Kensington native Suzanne Marterer, are a dynamic couple who have traveled and lived throughout the world, including four years in Hong Kong. He worked for International Paper for 33 years and moved his family a dozen times.

In 2015, Jerry Marterer published "Paris 201," which guides travelers "around the City of Lights and explores Paris' uncommon places first-hand with the insight of a passionate American and his family who have made Paris their much-loved second home," according to the book's description on Amazon.com. The book was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Gold Medal for Travel Writing by the Independent Book Publishers Association in 2016.

He started his business career at Hammermill Paper Co. in Erie, and served in the executive leadership team at International Paper, including heading the company's Industrial Papers and Quality groups and as president of IP Asia. In 2002, he joined Arizona Chemical in Florida as president and CEO until his retirement in 2008.

The couple divide their time between homes in Charleston, South Carolina, and Paris, France.

On a related note, Lori Steadman, director of Schuster Gallery and Schuster Program for the Arts for the past 12 years, also facilitates and creates arts and travel experiences on and off campus.

Senior award recipients

Congratulations are in order for Corrine Egan, Marilyn Reiser and Bettie Vincent, recipients of the 2019 Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award by Saint Mary's Home of Erie. Accolades were given during the seventh annual Saint Mary's Follies, a dinner fundraising event at the Bayfront Convention Center. The evening, benefiting the James E. Mantyla Benevolent Care Fund, drew more than 460 attendees.

The award is given to local seniors, age 75 and older, who have remained active in the Erie community, sharing their gifts and talents in selfless service to others.

At 83, Egan is using her passion to educate through her position as a lecturer and facilitator at the Jefferson Educational Society. She also holds a public policy chair position with the Erie Branch of American Association of University Women.

Reiser, 75, for 44 years has worked as an Erie Catholic Diocese teacher and administrator and as a volunteer for multiple organizations, including St. Benedict's Educational Center.

Vincent, 81, has served at Greater Erie Community Action Committee for more than 50 years. For the past 25 years, she has held the role of vice president of human resources. She is also heavily involved with many community boards, organizations and clubs.

Lots more information is available on each individual at www.stmaryshome.org/charitable-giving.

This year's event was extra special as this weekend is the start of Saint Mary's Home of Erie's 135th year.

Nautical background

Fairview Township resident Hal Fuller got a great surprise for his 80th birthday recently when his wife Mattie Fuller held a dinner party for him at the Erie Maritime Museum's Niagara Plaza. It was well ahead of his actual date, Sept. 24, and a great way of celebrating his special day.

Invitations were issued to some 50 friends and family — some from as far away as Rhode Island, Colorado and Florida — for a bayside buffet and sail/tour on the tall ship Lettie G. Howard. The schooner has been on loan from its home base, New York City's charming South Street Seaport. Guests dined at beautifully appointed tables then boarded the Lettie G. Howard for a sunset cruise on Presque Isle Bay.

The Fullers enjoy boating in Erie and with fellow members of the National Steam Boat Association in New Hampshire and Canada. Hal Fuller, a mechanical engineer by profession, retired in 2003 after 17 years as chief engineer at Skinner Engine Co. Mattie Fuller worked for many years as administrative/judicial assistant to former U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Warren Bentz.

Meg Loncharic can be reached at newsmeg@aol.com.