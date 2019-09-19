Your guide to bands and musicians performing around the Erie region this week.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

BLACK MONK BREWERY: Boyd Baker with Nick Vigs, 6 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Dan Baney, 7 p.m.

SKUNK & GOAT TAVERN, NORTH EAST: Division Street Machine, 6 p.m.

FREAKY FRIDAY

MOLLY BRANNIGAN'S: Katie & Jesse, 7 p.m.

ART FOR WELL-BEING EVERYWHERE GALLERY: The Vamplifiers, 7 p.m.

CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREWS, P.I. DOWNS & CASINO: Jack Stevenson, 5 p.m.

DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Mayflower Hill, 9:30 p.m.

TIPSY BEAN: Buttermilk Falls Gang, 7 p.m.

CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREWS, P.I. DOWNS & CASINO: Jesse James Weston, 7 p.m.

JEKYLL & HYDE'S GASTROPUB: Jesse James Weston, 9:30 p.m.

BIG BAR: The Geek Army, 6 p.m.

BULLFROG BAR: Red Hot Rugcutters, 6 p.m.

COLONY PUB: Chris & Julie Moore, 6 p.m.

BOURBON BARREL: Stiletto/Zep, 8 p.m.

SUNFLOWER CLUB: Familiar Spirit, 9 p.m.

HARBOR RIDGE GOLF COURSE, HARBORCREEK: Boyd & Lex, 6 p.m.

MOUND GROVE GOLF COURSE, WATERFORD: Hultman and Barb, 6 p.m.

HOME TAVERN, WEST SPRINGFIELD: The Acoustic-Jukebox, 8 p.m.

FAMILY AFFAIR CAMPGROUND, NORTH EAST: BluesBeaters, 7 p.m.

EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: Sam, Dan & Adam, 6 p.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: The HighLife, 6 p.m.

COOLER CAFE, SHERMAN, N.Y.: Rob Vance, 7 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA SUITES, MAYVILLE, N.Y.: Lucky Dog, 7 p.m.

SUPER SATURDAY

OASIS PUB: Twisted Lid, 9 p.m.

BIG BAR: Malpractice, 6 p.m.

SANDBAR: Northern Accents, 8:30 p.m.

DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Refuge, 9:30 p.m.

VFW Post 470: The Jays Band, 8 p.m.

COLONY PUB: Boyd Baker, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 571, WESLEYVILLE: Chill Billys, 7 p.m.

U PICK 6 HARBOR HOUSE, HARBORCREEK: Money Shot 2.0 (Unplugged), 8 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Geeks Unplugged, 3 p.m.

MCKEAN TAVERN: Claire Stuczynski, 8 p.m.

APPLEFEST, CAMP SHERWIN, LAKE CITY: Mike and Marie Miller, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 105, NORTH EAST: InCahoots, 7 p.m.

FAMILY AFFAIR CAMPGROUND, NORTH EAST: Flight, 7 p.m.

EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: Jesse Taylor Smith, 8 p.m.

LAKELANDS RESTAURANT, LAKE CITY: Mike & Marie Acoustics, 6 p.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: House of Rhythm, 6 p.m.

GARDNER THEATRE, MEADVILLE: The Vamplifiers, 7 p.m.

FOXTALES, FRANKLIN: Jack Stevenson, 9 p.m.

ANNEX 25, WESTFIELD, N.Y.: Hultman and Barb, 7 p.m.

SENSATIONAL SUNDAY

MCKEAN TAVERN: Chris Higbee, 3 p.m.

ARUNDEL CELLARS & BREWING CO., NORTH EAST: Tim Britt, 1 p.m.

SKUNK & GOAT TAVERN, NORTH EAST: SASS Acoustics featuring Jen Kerr, 11 a.m.

SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: Refuge, 3 p.m.

MAGNIFICENT MONDAY

No gigs listed.



TWISTED TUESDAY

No gigs listed.

WILD WEDNESDAY

COLONY PUB: Sam Hyman, 6 p.m.

BOURBON BARREL: The Dock Boys, 6 p.m.

ASHLEY'S PUB, SPARTANSBURG: Jesse James Weston, 6 p.m.

