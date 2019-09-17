A historic church built in 1869 celebrates its sesquicentennial Sept. 22 with a commemorative homecoming service. It’s in an enviable, bucolic spot adjacent to Buttermilk Falls Natural Area — a Beaver County park just off Route 18 near an entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

HOMEWOOD — A gorgeous, late-summer afternoon finds Hap Wichryk in the basement of quaint Homewood United Methodist Church giving a fiddle lesson to a beginning student.

Cradling the violin beneath his chin, he demonstrates bowing techniques and explains basic music theory.

Outside, recovering alcoholics attending a church-sponsored AA meeting sit at picnic benches, serenaded by rushing water from nearby Clark’s Run that cascades approximately 40 feet into a sandstone basin.

Intermittently, cars pull into the gravel parking lot — some bearing license plates from as far as Alaska — with visitors intent on hiking a forested, serpentine trail to scenic Homewood Falls, better known locally as Buttermilk Falls, that’s attracted nature lovers for generations.

Now and then, somebody stops for an encouraging word.

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to about 8 p.m., Wichryk, church lay leader, trustee and council chairman, is at the heart of the church’s Open Door — a grace-based outreach that welcomes and serves all.

Usually, a pot of coffee’s on and snacks fill a counter, too, this day, sweets from Oram’s Donut Shop in Beaver Falls.

Like many churches, especially rural ones, Homewood United Methodist is faced with an aging and shrinking congregation.

“We’re slowly — I hate to say dying, I don’t want to use that word — but we only got about eight to 12 people every Sunday and most of us got some age on us,” said Wichryk, 63, who’s attended services here regularly since he was a boy.

“My great-grandfather cut some of the sandstone that’s in the foundation of this church and he helped frame it. I’m third or fourth generation of coming to this church.”

The historic church built in 1869 celebrates its sesquicentennial Sept. 22 with a commemorative homecoming service. It’s in an enviable, bucolic spot adjacent to Buttermilk Falls Natural Area — a Beaver County park just off Route 18 near an entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

He’s not into heavy handed proselytizing, but Wichryk knows his church needs new members and he’ll capitalize on any opportunity to make that happen, including inviting park visitors to attend 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.

“God built this beautiful waterfall here for us,” Wichryk said, and he intends to use it to the church’s advantage.

Churches can put ads in newspapers to “come visit our church and stuff, but the best way to address people about Jesus Christ and religion is face to face, eye to eye, let’s get to know each other and talk about it. There’s just no substitute for that in my view. It took me a long time to figure it out, but I’m a thorough believer in it today.”

‘I’m still fishing’

Wichryk’s a burly guy with scraggly, grizzled beard. A ball cap perches atop his head; a rose tattoo colors his right arm from wrist to elbow. He wears faded denim shorts and navy T-shirt on which is printed “New Jerusalem Saints, Heaven’s Team, Revelations 3:12.”

He picked it up at the “dog store,” he said, referring to the Beaver County Humane Society’s thrift store on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls.

“It caught my eye,” he said, and affirms that “I’m a Christian, I support God and the heavens, too.”

The past 14 years, Wichryk’s worked to grow his congregation, first employing what he knows best — music. He’s best known as leader of Mulefactory, a band that plays American music — including bluegrass, country, Southern rock, gospel, swing and jazz — on acoustic, stringed instruments.

The quartet features Wichryk on vocals and mandolin; his daughter Jennifer Ann Wichryk on vocals and upright bass; Ryan Rusnak on banjo; and Jack McNally on vocals and guitar.

The first and third Thursday evenings during the school year, Wichryk leads a group of string players who give free lessons to children and adults interested in learning to play guitar, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, violin, bass, ukulele, and dobro.

“This year, probably about 14 students are coming back,” he said.

The program also maintains a loaning library where students can borrow instruments until they’re sure they want to pursue instruction.

“I thought it (music program) might attract people to come to church,” he said, but “mostly everyone who comes already is going to church…It didn’t work out.”

While his music lessons haven’t grown the church, “all the students are taking music back to their churches and their family so that’s a plus for me,” Wichryk said.

Not to be deterred, however, Wichryk pressed on in other directions.

“I got people in my parking lot every day. Hundreds of cars a week come to see these falls. I see these people. I talk to them,” he said.

“I’ve never been comfortable beating people on the head and trying to drag them through the door, but I figure if they’re already coming to the door, I can invite them in…I haven’t really hauled anyone in out of the park yet, but I’m still fishing.”

That’s the idea behind Open Door that launched in spring. The church works in tandem with the county’s parks department, North Country Trail Association that’s mapping trails, and Little Beaver Historical Society to promote historical and natural properties of the idyllic site.

Wichryk said a sawmill once operated here and he gives visitors his “50-cent sawmill tour. I walk around and talk about the sawmill and about the church, too. I invite them, if they have no place to go, to our 9:30 a.m. service.”

A website — the Welcome Space @ Homewood Falls — said the partnership is opening doors by connecting neighbors, accepting differences, building community, inspiring change and negotiating obstacles.

All are invited to “gather, dream, plan and build community service projects.”

“We consider the church a part of that group,” Wichryk said, because it’s surrounded by the county park.

The church helps and cooks during park cleanup days, and offers its basement social hall — which includes kitchen and restrooms — as an indoor meeting and recreation area. It also promotes the space as a children’s entertainment and resource center, offering building blocks, coloring and rock painting.

Outside, Wichryk supervised the installation of a “chalk-talk” board for “creative, demonstration and educational uses.”

Presently, it advertises the church’s 150th anniversary being held in conjunction with the annual Homewood Heritage Days Sept. 21 and 22.

“Party like it’s 1869” the sign says in big, blue lettering, touting “education, photo ops, food, music, games, history, community.”

Wichryk also uses the chalkboard to gauge number and locations of visitors, asking them to write their Zip Codes. In July and August, he said more than 200 were recorded from 15 states and countries, including Sweden, England, Brazil, Venezuela, and India.

And he posts questions like “what’s your inspiration?” or “what’s your dream job?”

RiverWise, a project of Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Growth, awarded a $1,500 mini-grant for the community chalkboard and visitor’s center, Wichryk said.

He’s also pursuing grants to create brick walkways and pads to make the park accessible for those with disabilities and for park signage.

Other plans include a Little Music Library, community service initiatives, and hands-on educational activities.

“The whole goal is connecting not just people, but organizations,” said Wichryk.

Birth of a church

The Methodist congregation actually started meeting around 1806, Wichryk said, near the Eastvale Bridge on the northern end of Beaver Falls that once was known as Adamstown.

In 1852, Joseph Smith, who founded Homewood, donated property for a church and that’s when White’s Chapel was built.

In 1869, church officials moved to the present 30x50-foot structure at 127 First Ave., and Jan. 9, 1870, the new building was dedicated. The Rev. J.W. Claybaugh was the first pastor.

Founding church members included William and Catherine Foster, Frederick and Elizabeth Graham, David Knowles, Jonathan and Margaret Ghrist, Abraham and Margaret Hunter, Robert S. and Mary E. Foster, John W. and Nancy Smith, and Clark and Eveline Hunter.

By 1888, membership totaled nearly 100 — a time when the borough’s population was about 300.

That year was the first remodel when a slate roof was installed to replace wood shingles and a fresh coat of paint was applied to the building.

The next major remodeling project was around 1957 when a vestibule and aluminum siding were added. That was followed in 1966 with a remodeled basement including installation of a cement floor, kitchen and bathrooms.

The most costly and extensive renovation took place from 1980 to 1982 — a $50,000 project to remodel the sanctuary that included new flooring; red carpeting; oak pews — eight on each side flanking a center aisle; new wiring and lighting; insulation; emergency exit; new front steps with brick wall and railing; wood-paneled walls; vaulted ceiling; and new roof. The bell tower also was overhauled.

Despite many renovations, the sanctuary remains an intimate, humble place. A large, wooden cross hangs above the altar. Two prominent wall hangings crocheted by Wichryk’s late mother, Anna Lucille Wichryk — one the 23rd Psalm and the other the Lord’s Prayer — decorate the space.

‘Good memories here’

Brad Brown walks into the basement of Homewood United Methodist Church with a stack of church memorabilia — old directories, photographs — and plunks them on a table before Wichryk.

Brown’s father, Larry, a longtime member, died Aug. 3. His son found the artifacts while cleaning out closets and filing cabinets — “stuff that was close to Dad’s heart.”

He shares them with Wichryk, also the church’s historian, figuring he’d want the material for the upcoming church anniversary.

The men leaf through pictorial directories, pausing to look at their boyhood pictures.

“I was cracking up,” Brown said.

They talk briefly about the celebration Sept. 22.

Hundreds of invitations have been mailed to current and former members, community and friends.

A lot of former members moved away.

“Hopefully, some will come back,” Wichryk said.

He remembers days when the church was “literally packed every Sunday.”

Speakers were installed downstairs to accommodate “overflow” at Christmas and Easter, he said. “There were almost as many down here as there were up there.”

The Rev. Harriet E. Hutton, who grew up at Homewood United Methodist, has been invited to speak at the 2 p.m. service, which will be followed by a pie social.

The church also will make and sell its popular apple dumplings and homemade vegetable soup at the church and in town during Homewood Heritage Days Sept. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Besides members, Wichryk said “I drag a lot of friends through the door, too, people I know from wherever” to help make 400 apple dumplings and 30 gallons of soup.

The soup recipe, he said, is from “our matriarch. Her name was Ruth Abert. She watched over that as long as I can remember. She just passed away about a year ago.”

Steeped in nostalgia, Wichryk becomes philosophical.

“People are very attached to the building,” he said. “It’s hard for them to decipher the church is the people and not the building and that’s ’cause we’re human. I have those same feelings, too.”

But he quickly adds that though he’s a “Methodist by tradition,” he’s also a “Christian by conviction.”

Which means that while he doesn’t want his church to close, “you can’t deny facts. We are slowly withering. I’ve always been a Methodist. I’m sure my obituary will say I’m a member of the Methodist Church, but it might not be this one if this needs to fold up.”

Still, he wants to be in “position to do something with the church that maintains its use for the community, for people in general.”

He sits in an oak pew, eyes cast upon the cross.

“Got a lot of good memories here,” he says.

Guaranteed Hap Wichryk works to make many more.