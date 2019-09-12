The Sept. 21 festival will include educational workshops, food, vendors, ritual demonstrations and auctions to benefit local charities.

Women travel for miles to learn belly dance with Willow Hurlburt.

Last week, friends Margaret Polonsky and Samantha Dehner, both 38, drove from Oil City to Waterford Township for an hour-long class.

"I've tried other classes," Dehner said. "But Willow is very down-to-earth. She's calm and we have fun."

Hurlburt, of Union City, mixes in different forms of Middle Eastern dance, which she'll demonstrate at the Erie Pagan Pride 2019 festival on Sept. 21.

"We're doing it for fitness," Hurlburt, 54, said. "Belly dance is about illusion, control and isolation. We isolate different body parts and really work our core."

The Sept. 21 festival celebrates the autumnal equinox, which, this year, is on Sept. 23 in the northern hemisphere. Pagan Pride 2019 will include educational workshops, food, vendors, ritual demonstrations and auctions to benefit local charities.

