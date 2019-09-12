Dear Readers: Dryer fires? They are a real possibility. Here are some hints to help avoid a fire:

• Inspect the outside exhaust vent two to three times per year. Lint and debris can build up in there. The cover should open and close freely. The exhaust vent may be on the roof.

• Clean the duct going from the dryer to the wall with a vacuum or lint brush once a month.

• Run the dryer only when you are at home and awake.

Your heating, ventilation and air conditioning company may offer a professional inspection once a year for a fee. Look into it. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: In regard to a recent letter from Leslie in Houston, pharmacists can only put on the labels what the doctor writes on the prescription. We're not to assume anything. There's a diabetes medication that's used for PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), and some meds used for erectile dysfunction are also used for blood pressure.

When the pharmacist consults with you, we ask, "What did the doctor tell you this is for?" and we consult from there. The person that Leslie needs to talk to is the doctor. — Kellee L., Thousand Oaks, California

Dear Readers: Workouts for the body are surely beneficial, but what about a workout for the face? Facial yoga is a new trend; exercise for the face can rev up circulation and strengthen facial muscles and skin over time.

Part of getting older is the loss of muscle tone, and this can show in the face. Exercises that increase the fullness of the cheeks will make the whole face appear firmer and fresh.

Look online for some facial yoga workouts, and combine them with your regular skincare and sunblock routines. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: I don't use salad tongs to toss salad, only to serve it. The tongs can be rough and can tear the lettuce leaves. I toss the salad with my hands. — Minnie R. in Texas

Dear Heloise: Whenever I prepare for my return trip home, I always wipe down the soles of all my shoes with disposable antibacterial wipes before placing them in a plastic bag and packing them back in my suitcase. This prevents any dirt and germs from getting on my other items. — Debbie in New Hampshire

