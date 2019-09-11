Whiskey Barrel Tasting: Saturday, 3 p.m., Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing, 8398 W. Main St., Westfield, N.Y. Join a tour of the distillery where a member of the team will lead guests through an exclusive tasting of whiskey being aged in select barrels. $25. 716-793-9463

Fajita Fundraiser: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Mad Mex, 5800 Peach St. Benefit for Community Access Media. All-you-can-eat buffet meal, free soft drinks, one margarita or Dos Equis Draft per person, a chance to win a 32-inch Insignia LED TV, Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians Tickets, Amazon Fire Tablet and other prizes. $35. To purchase tickets call, 454-2226.

Cider pressing: Godfrey Run Farm, 8958 West Lake Road, Lake City, started pressing apples for cider Aug. 29 and fresh cider is available at the farm now. Owner Gary Faulkner sells regular cider as well as three kinds of hard cider. Watch an interview with him and see the cider press in action: https://youtu.be/29RGcRKpjGM.

We have a copy to give away of "The Foolproof Family Slow Cooker and Other One-Pot Solutions," by Valerie Brunmeier.

The paperback, by a mother of four and creator of the blog Valerie's Kitchen, was born of her discovery that any meal for her house of six required a quick solution. Now that the kids are grown up, she shares 75 of her family's favorite slow-cooker and one-pot meals.

To enter, send a postcard to Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News, 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534, or email jennie.geisler@timesnews.com. Include your mailing address and the name of the book. No purchase necessary.

The winner of "Clean Eating Breakfast And Lunches Made Simple" is Kate Schroeck. It will be mailed.

The Daily Meal recently put out a list of "25 ingredients people don't cook with anymore but should."

We agreed with a few of them, including:

Bacon grease: Easily poured into a heat-proof bowl on the stove and spooned a little at a time into the next skillet for sauteeing, the stuff makes anything good taste better.

Bones: Ham, chicken, turkey or beef, simmered in water for long enough, they impart flavor to your next soup or chili you can't get any other way. (Our own note: the liquid left behind in an Instant Pot after cooking chicken wings is bonafide, homemade chicken stock. Just let it cool and freeze in an appropriate container.)

