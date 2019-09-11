Q: My 8-year-old cat has been diagnosed with a biliary cyst. Can you tell me anything about this condition?

A: That's an interesting question. A biliary cyst is a large, fluid-filled growth on the bile duct system of the liver. It's the most common type of liver mass seen in cats, but the incidence isn't very high — about 5.5 percent. Biliary cysts usually affect senior cats older than 10 years.

Cats with biliary cysts may have a decreased appetite and lose weight. If the mass is large enough — some can be the size of a softball — it may put pressure on the stomach and cause discomfort. The condition is usually diagnosed with an abdominal ultrasound exam.

The good news is that the cysts are benign and don't spread elsewhere in the body. The bad news is that they often require surgical removal, the sooner the better. Fortunately, they don't typically invade the liver, so the surgery tends to be uncomplicated.

One potential risk, though, is excessive bleeding, which sometimes occurs when tumors are removed from the liver. Another is if cats refuse to eat after surgery, especially if those cats are overweight. It might seem like a good way for the cat to lose some weight, but lack of appetite is downright dangerous for fat cats because it puts them at risk for a serious condition called hepatic lipidosis. These cats may need to have a feeding tube placed to make sure they take in enough nutrition until they recover.

Generally, the prognosis is good for cats with biliary cysts. Once the mass is removed, it usually doesn't return quickly. Depending on location and whether a cat has complications, the cost of surgery and aftercare can approach $6,000, but a good pet health insurance policy will cover most of the expense.

THE BUZZ

• Summer temperatures continue well into September in many parts of the country. Protect dogs from toxic blue-green algae by keeping them out of warm, shallow, stagnant bodies of water such as ponds and lakes. Those are the conditions under which the algae begin producing toxins that can cause liver damage or failure, leading to death. Swimming in or ingesting a few mouthfuls of contaminated water can kill a dog and can make humans sick, too. Signs of toxicity include excessive drooling, fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and death within minutes to hours of exposure. There's no antidote to algae poisoning, but immediate veterinary treatment of symptoms with anti-seizure medication, oxygen and supportive care may save the dog's life.

• Vegetarian? Don't try to get your cat to join you. Meat contains a nutrient called taurine that's essential for heart and eye health and cell, muscle and skeletal function. Cats can't synthesize taurine on their own, so they must get it from their diet.

• The following five tips can help your pet's veterinary visits go more smoothly: 1. Accustom your pet from an early age to going into a carrier and riding in the car. 2. Schedule "practice visits" to the veterinarian where your pet simply goes in and gets petted by and receives treats from staff so that he develops a positive association with the clinic and the people there. 3. Accustom pets to being touched all over the body so that an exam is less distressing to them. 4. Check in via phone once you've parked, then wait in the car until you receive a call that the exam room is ready for your pet to go right in. 5. Bring tasty treats to reward your pet through the exam and any procedures. Find more advice on making veterinary visits less stressful at https://fearfreehappyhomes.com.

