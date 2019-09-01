It's Labor Day weekend, and time to get outside to say so long to summer. Here are three musical performances taking place this fine Sunday.

• The Allegheny Brass Band performs at 7 tonight at the Beaver Gazebo.

The region's only British-style brass band will play selections that will include summer movie themes.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• Tommy Bahama brings the beach party and tropical sounds outdoors at Mario's Dockside Grille in Bridgewater.

Showtime is 4 to 7 p.m. with no cover.

• Thursday's Restaurant in Bridgewater finally announced the full lineup for today's Labor of Love Jam: Vol. 2 benefit show I told you about last week. The acts are Mean Blue Planets (soul, cosmic rock), Jordan McLaughlin (Americana), MoonmeN (funk rock), Steven Large (acoustic) and Sundrip, a school-aged band from the Wexford area. Showtime is 6 p.m. A $5 suggested donation at the door benefits a program that provides music lessons to military members/veterans and their families.

On Monday, the Heinz Field Rib Fest concludes outside Heinz Field with a 6:30 p.m. headlining performance by Pittsburgh R&B stalwart Billy Price and his five-member band. The music start at 3:30 p.m. with Beaver County rockers The Delaneys.

JoBros in the 'burgh

Tickets remain to catch the Jonas Brothers show Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

As of Friday, the only sold-out sections were a couple in the upper bowl, the pit near the main stage, and the VIP tables and bar next to the secondary B-stage where the pop siblings will end up at some point.

The Jonas Brothers have achieved one of the year's biggest hits, "Sucker," already certified triple-platinum.

Last week marked the 11th anniversary of Joe, Nick and Kevin playing for a sold-out throng of 23,000 at the Burgettstown amphitheater. Taylor Swift was in the audience that night standing by the soundboard. That was amid the four-month period where Swift and Joe Jonas were dating. My review of that show praised the JoBros' wholesome appeal but noted they were more advanced as showmen than musicians.

We'll see if that's changed.

One of Tuesday's opening acts is Bebe Rexha, best known for "Meant to Be," 2017's smash hit collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Rexha celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday by releasing the empowering song "Not 20 Anymore." Preach, Bebe!

First on stage will be pop singer Jordan McGraw.

Remembering Elinka

Current and former employees of The Times are mourning the death of Elinka Keller, a longtime advertising professional for the newspaper, and steadfast supporter of the local arts.

This past January, Keller officially took over as director of the Merrick Art Gallery in New Brighton. In her short term, Keller began guiding the museum toward a relevancy the grand facility had been lacking.

Through Keller's vision, the Merrick began offering annual Motown at Merrick concerts, podcast tapings through the Social Voice Network, and an expanded Black History Festival originated by TRAILS Ministry in Beaver Falls that included Professor Griff from famed hip-hop group Public Enemy.

"We are so proud to be celebrating this two-day event honoring black culture and history; the Merrick is embracing diversity," Keller told me in a July 21 email about the Black History Festival.

In a sit-down interview early this spring, Keller told me of other ambitious plans for the Merrick, such as a graffiti art exhibit and more programs involving area youths. She gave me a guided tour of the Merrick's impressive 18th- and 19th-century art collection, for which she felt an immense amount of pride.

I hope whomever the Merrick board chooses to fill Keller's position will bring an equivalent passion and vision for the job.

One of those life-of-the-party people whose laughter lit up a room, Keller died Aug. 23 of natural causes. She was 72.

A casual gathering for all that knew and loved Keller will celebrate her life at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Merrick.

RR&R fared well

The setting intrigued me — a block party on Forbes Avenue, next to Pittsburgh's Market Square — so I checked out last weekend's Rock, Reggae and Relief fundraiser for cancer research.

The Saturday portion of the two-day event starred Gavin DeGraw, who rocked out harder than he did opening for Billy Joel at PPG Paints Arena, or when he appeared at Star 100.7 FM's O Starry Night concert at the Petersen Events Center. DeGraw strutted onto the stage in a red baseball cap with an American flag, making me wonder for a moment if the festival had substituted a country singer instead. But no, it was DeGraw, who got down to business of singing soul-tinged rock tunes at high volume. He saved his biggest hits "Not Over You" and "I Don't Want to Be" for the end of his 90-minute set, sandwiching in between a rousing cover of Paul McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed."

Fans packed closely to the front of the stage on the rectangular concert site necessitated by the relatively narrow confines of a block of Forbes that's become upscale thanks to Revel + Roost restaurant, the Hilton Garden hotel and fancier-than-it-sounds Wolfie's Pub.

Concertgoers were snatching up $8 White Claws from street vendors, with ice cream available, too.

Preceding DeGraw was Pittsburgh's own Ghost Hounds, with their Stones-y blues-rock originals sung by charismatic frontman Tre Nation. Ghost Hounds guitarists John Baab and Thomas Tull (for whom Sewickley's Tull Family Theater is named) wailed on a extended cover of the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil."

Center Township's Joe Munroe kept things soulful with his top-flight keyboard work.

Go see the Ghost Hounds. They're playing a free show Oct. 3 at the thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall in Lawrenceville, along with the Desmond Jones Band of Michigan.

The Ghost Hounds will tour with ZZ Top in October.

Way to go, Day



Wine Enthusiast named Beaver resident Day Bracey to its Top 40 Under 50 Tastemakers of 2019, honoring innovators in the wine, spirits, cider and beer industries.

Bracey co-founded Fresh Fest, the nation's first craft beer festival focused on black-owned breweries. Bracey and Ed Bailey, who also made Wine Enthusiast's list, host the Drinking Partners podcast that mixes comedy and beer culture.

