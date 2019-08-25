In July, Beach 11 hosted 18 teams from throughout the Great Lakes region.

In 2017, Steve Orbanek wrote about Ultimate Frisbee for Lake Erie LifeStyle. The sport, which is a little like football without contact, (but with a Frisbee or disc rather than a football) was a recurring summertime game at Beach 11 at Presque Isle State Park and a variety of other area parks.

Orbanek interviewed Hayden Weaver, the Erie Ultimate League Enterprises director. At the time, the league's summer tournament Don't Give Up the Disc had become a huge draw. This year, the 19th annual international coed beach Ultimate Frisbee tournament took place at Beach 11 on July 13 and 14 with 18 teams. "This is my sixth year with the group, and we get some great teams from Erie, Canada, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Rochester and Michigan," Weaver said.

Erie teams have won the tournament a few times in the past decade, but recently some Rochester and Pittsburgh teams have been pretty formidable. It's not just tournaments, Weaver said. If you're interested in learning more, you can look up Erie Ultimate on Facebook to get more information. The group is also involved with the Erie Sports Commission with some events at Erie Bank Sports Park. LEL