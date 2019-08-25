Gray is still a popular color, but green can grow on you.

Having recently reviewed nearly 400 room make-overs for our company's Dream Room design competition, it's a good time to reflect on what I'm seeing as client-driven design trends splash across the U.S and Canada.

Much to my chagrin, gray is still being used a lot. It's used often with various tones of black and white to provide a very simple, yet effective decorating palette. Designers refer to this as a monochromatic color scheme as you are starting with just one color and tinting with white and shading with black.

As transitional design schemes and gray color tones grew to prominence, they were often used with metal tones such as chrome, stainless steel, polished stainless steel and polished nickel finishes on everything including tables, lamps and chairs.

Nature inspires

I'm happy to report, though, that green is gaining visibility. We are now seeing numerous shades of green in fabrics for upholstery and drapery, accessories and wall coverings. Green introduces nature as an interesting use of dimension, texture and color.

Blue, another natural color as it makes one think of the sky or sea, goes well with green. The serene and sedate blues add a feeling of freedom, open spaces, intuition, imagination and expressiveness.

Recently, I was asked about copper. I'm not seeing as much as I used to see. But I am seeing increasing use of gold, especially gold leaf in accessories such as mirrors, light fixtures and lamps. Even gold as a fabric color.

In the world of patterns, I'm seeing a bit of a resurgence of florals in fabrics, furniture and accessory pieces such as lamps, mirrors and artwork.

Line and structure seem more prevalent. Linear patterns, computer-generated curves, architectural forms and 3D-printed prototypes emphasize precision, clean lines and future-focused design solutions shaped by technology. It is a materials mix that includes wood, polished metal finishes, plastic, stone and both natural and synthetic fibers.

The use of beautiful and comfortable fabrics in heavily used rooms and homes with children and pets is increasing thanks to "performance fabrics." The variety of these fabrics widens constantly and make it more cost-effective to purchase a well-made piece that will last, because you know the fabric is durable.

You can count on leather

Of course, there is reliable leather. It never goes out of style. More manufacturers are using leather and leather-like materials in a huge variety of colors. And there's motion everywhere: swivel, rocker, recliner and motion within sectionals.

Groupings and furnishings today are dictated more often by how the space is to be used. People are entertaining more in their homes and watching large screens. They're looking for unusual pieces to use as drink tables. Multi-functional pieces are ideal for smaller spaces as more of us down-size or right-size.

The chaise lounge is making a comeback, and not just as a luxury or novelty. They are often used to complement a home's décor outside of the bedroom or used as a stylish boudoir chair for bedroom seating to comfortably get away to read a favorite book or take a nap. And, it can even be at one or both ends of a sectional.

Remember, while checking the trends can give you inspiration, the most important goal is to have a space you love, that is functional and fits your lifestyle and personality. Relax and enjoy. LEL