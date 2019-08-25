This trip is much more than a bus and a buzz.

There are winery tours and then there are winery shuttle buses, and then there is The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake's Signature Immersion Tour.

No, you don't get to take a bath in wine. That would be gross.

But you'll definitely emerge with a new perspective on Lake Erie region's wines and wineries. At least my husband and I did after this tour, and we thought we knew the area pretty well to start with.

First, you should know that Immersion tour guide Lauren Fiala has been involved in every part of the wine industry for 17 years — growing, making, selling, drinking. She could have gone anywhere with her degree from the University of California Davis and chose the Grand River Valley region, which incorporates the Geneva wineries on the tour.

"It's one of the most interesting American viticultural areas," Fiala said. "That big old Lake Erie out there keeps us from freezing too much. It's like that Goldilocks zone."

Fiala is an employee of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, which also runs wine shuttles without an educational component. But this tour is for folks who want to see barrels and stainless steel vats and try wines that are still aging, hear from winery owners about how they got started, what's involved in winemaking — everything Fiala loves to talk about.

"I have a lot of useless information about wine," she said with a laugh.

The first stop was at 5-year-old Hundley Cellars, owned and operated by Tracy Hundley, 44, and her mother Gerri, 75. Tracy Hundley studied at UC Davis, though at a different time than Fiala. John and I were surprised it even existed. And in a few minutes, we would find out we were very glad it does.

"(Running a winery) is one of the hardest things I've ever done," Hundley, a former software engineer, said as she prepared five wine tastings and accompaniments that could serve as a light lunch. She explained ways to evaluate wine, such as by looking at it through a glass held against a plain white piece of paper. Light shining through red or white wine will show its color on the paper, but If there's a clear space, the wine is either filtered or young or both, Hundley said.

I couldn't get it to work, except for the sauvignon blanc, which I wound up liking very much. John and I weren't planning to buy wine on this trip, though you're encouraged to do so. They actually give you a two-bottle reusable bag with a wine glass and chocolate bar as a gift at the start of the tour. John just wanted to make a list of what we liked, "so we have an excuse to come back." I liked his thinking.

While serving more wine, Hundley said she'd been born and raised in Stow, Ohio, near Akron, and decided to return to the area and start a winery with her family.

She served a pinot gris, a sauvignon blanc and "lightly oaked" chardonnay, Baron (a big red blend of pinot noir and shiraz) and Harvest Red, a blend of Concord and cabernet franc. I particularly liked the sauvignon blanc and Baron and would have gladly just parked myself in that tasting room for the afternoon and ordered a bottle of each.

But there was much more to explore.

Hundley showed us the basement where the wine is fermented, aged, filtered and bottled, adding that she's been approached to sell her wine in other places, but she declined. She only wants to be responsible for enough to serve the winery's needs and doesn't want to lose control over the quality of her wines.

She also admitted she'd rather not be the face of the organization and that she likes to leave that to her mother. "I like to hide in the basement," she said.

Who could blame her? There's some pretty good wine down there. She served us some pinot gris out of a stainless vat that she said was pretty close to being ready. It was a bit sharp to my taste, but it was highly cool to have the privilege.

The next stop was a winery whose official name is South River Vineyard, but everyone calls it "the little church winery" because it's housed in a small former Methodist church built in 1892 — in Portage County, Ohio.

"They took it apart and rebuilt it here," Fiala said. And then made it into a winery. Of course. What else would you do with a deconstructed century-old church but haul it 55 miles north to rebuild it on top of a wine cellar?

Fiala took us directly from the parking lot into that cellar, where the wine barrels sat on their sides in neat rows, their contents quietly aging in the dim light. When the doors closed behind us, the atmosphere was practically medieval, with small sconces giving off just enough light to keep us from bumping into each other or, worse, disturbing the barrels.

"Few people get to go into this room," Fiala said. "This is one of my favorite spots. It's a very European way of doing things."

She explained that depending on how the barrels were treated they can add flavor notes to wine, such as toast, chocolate, coffee or spices, adding that wine aged in stainless vats won't develop those flavors. In wooden barrels, with oxygen moving in and out of the wood, it "softens the tannins" or bitterness in the wine.

Fiala took the cork off one of the barrels and allowed each guest to sample the young wine. Now that's something I've never done. I thought it was pretty good, but Fiala explained how the flavors would further develop as the wine sat in the barrel for a few more months. Again, I wanted to set up shop right there, next to the cheese plate that the owners had set out for us. But upward we went to learn more things — like how absolutely beautiful it was sipping from our glasses while catching the breeze that blew over the vineyards and through the grand covered patio with columns suggesting ancient Greece.

It was easy to imagine we'd been transported to a Mediterranean villa, where a breeze cools your sweat and wine goes down easily. Our fellow shuttle tour participants enjoyed the experience as well.

"We enjoy wine," Lori Winston said. "And we're interested in it. I've enjoyed being educated on it."

Her husband, Dave Winston, agreed, describing a similar tour they took in Niagara-on-the-Lake. "The information, the education. It's an experience, and has a relaxing vibe."

Our third stop was at M Cellars, which Fiala said she believes makes the best red wines in Ohio. She suggested picking up a bottle of Meritage ("heritage" with an "M" for M Cellars). She said that, while they can't call it a Bordeaux because it's not made in that region of France, it's similar.

She showed us around M Cellars' vineyards, explaining how they slope down to the Grand River in the distance. "That's good for drainage," Fiala said. "And the cool air flows down to the river."

She even showed off the machine harvester and crates that hold one ton of grapes each.

John and I tried the Meritage, added it to our list of wines to come back for. There was a little time left, so Fiala asked the shuttle driver to take us across the street to Red Eagle Distillery. I don't know if I've mentioned that it was a hot day, and Red Eagle isn't air-conditioned, but a breeze made its way through the large barn with doors open front and back. Specialty cocktails seemed mandatory. I ordered a Whiskey Lemonade with Blackberries that wasn't too sweet, and simply irresistible. John's Swamp Water, a "proprietary mixture" inspired more conversation with the Winstons of Twinsburg, Ohio.

"We're trying to become more educated drinkers," Dave Winston said. "I want to enjoy it now; I guess it's a maturity thing. You know what you like. My nature is to understand, and I want to appreciate and enjoy it, not like before when we would just drink to drink."

His wife agreed. "It's something different," she said. "I think there's a market for people who want to know a little bit more."

Indeed, the tour was everything I hoped it would be. I felt like a tourist in my own backyard, learning a little, sipping a little, chatting with likeminded folks and loving the region I grew up in even more than I thought I could. LEL