Wine cork recycling is a thing, but it does take some research to find a spot near you.

For wine drinkers, the choice is usually red or white, but you can add some green to your habit if you recycle your corks.

Just ask Patrick Spencer, who previously served as a sustainability coordinator for a winery in Oregon. When he visited cork forests in Portugal, he didn't know anything beyond his experience with cork boards and wine. But from that trip on, he changed his life and career.

Now, Spencer is the executive director of Cork Forest Conservation Alliance, an organization working to preserve the Mediterranean cork forests and their inhabitants. The alliance uses recycling as a way to educate people on cork forest conservation.

"We thought there was a cork shortage and then I learned, like many people, we have the completely, 100 percent wrong idea about corks," Spencer said. "There are 13 billion natural corks produced a year for the wine industry. We wanted to find a way to help educate individuals about corks and remove them from landfills."

The result was to create Cork ReHarvest, a recycling cork program.

The concept is pretty easy. Cork collection boxes are placed in grocery stores, wine and bottle shops, winery tasting rooms, restaurants, hotels and other partner-created locations. Although many of these collection boxes are on the West Coast, the program partnered with Whole Foods Market, so most of those stores have collection boxes for wine corks.

According to the dropbox list on the Cork Forest Conservation Alliance's website, http://corkforest.org, the closest drop-off locations to Erie appear to be Whole Foods Market, which has sites near Cleveland and Buffalo. The Whole Foods Co-Op in Erie is a local community-owned grocery store with no affiliation to Whole Foods Market and doesn't have the program.

If you aren't near a Whole Foods Market, you can go through CorkClub, another sustainability initiative that collects corks, and earmarks a certain donation back to Cork Forest Conservation Alliance.

Another initiative that also provides collection boxes is ReCORK, headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. It is the sister company of S.O.L.E., a footwear company.

Janet Naylor, cork support manager for ReCORK, said its mission is to partner with local businesses to place bins in store locations, wineries and anywhere people are interested in hosting them. After the business collects 15 pounds or roughly 3,000 corks, Naylor said, the company sends a label for shipment.

"These businesses are acting as a facilitator, so we do all of the heavy lifting," she said. "It's a free service, the idea, too, is help people who are passionate about recycling."

Bag & String Wine Merchants in Lakewood, New York, is a boutique and liquor store with a ReCORK drop-off collection in-house. Owner Samuel Whitmore said the business started hosting the collection about a year ago as a way to be green.

"As much as we can, we try to be as environmentally friendly as possible," Whitmore said. "A lot of people don't realize you can recycle natural cork and that it can have a second life outside of craft projects so this brings an awareness factor, as well."

Bag & String Wine Merchants applied via the internet and received a flat box in the mail. Whitmore said it was easy to assemble and once the box is full, they ship it to ReCORK. So far, they've sent one shipment out, he said.

Outside of the collection boxes, Whitmore said they utilize paperless invoices for their Wine Club and also try to be as conscious as possible of the amount of waste they are producing. Their organic and sustainable wines each have a green tag with them, as well, to show the eco-friendlier bottles available.

The popular Houlihan's Restaurant restaurant has also partnered with ReCORK to provide collection boxes in-house at all of its restaurants. There are Houlihan's locations in Cranberry Township and Pittsburgh and in Strongsville and Westlake, Ohio.

ReCORK also has other dropoff locations in Cleveland, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. The website, https://recork.com, includes a map, but it doesn't appear that every location is listed. Some locations outside of the Erie-area include: Earth Angel Farm, Warren, Ohio; Mustard Seed Market & Café, Akron, Ohio; Girasole Inc., Pittsburgh; Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pennsylvania; The Public House on the Lake, Hamburg, New York; and Paradise Wine, Buffalo. Check with the locations before you visit. Learn more at https://recork.com.

Do it yourself

Many of the area wineries, such as 21 Brix, Buccia Vineyard Winery and Penn Shore Vineyards, collect corks for customers who use them for various craft projects.

"If there is a way to re-use them, that's my first preference," said Bill Holden, owner of Buccia Vineyard Winery and B&B in Conneaut, Ohio. "We are open to ideas and eager to help support people's projects."

Holden said that his winery saves them for customers who come in for craft projects. They also use them for their displays at their winery.

But if you are not so crafty and don't want to use them for DIY, how else can you recycle wine corks on your own?

Both Cork Forest Conservation Alliance and ReCORK make it easy to sign up as a partner. Just head to their websites, and fill out their forms. It's free and easy.

You can also mail your corks via CorkClub, which is a wine cork recycling initiative funded by WIDGETCO, a privately held company. Once you have at least three pounds, about 300 corks, you can request a free shipping label that you will receive via e-mail. Just put them in a box, stick on the label and mail. Learn more at www.corkclub.com.

Or you can participate in the Ohio Uncorked Wine Trail. Okay, so you aren't necessarily recycling your corks at home, but rather, putting to use the corks you earn at one of the 65-plus participating wineries throughout Ohio. Through this new wine trail, you purchase a pass and a corkboard, receive a cork at each winery and then place it on to your corkboard. Once your board is complete, you receive a $35 voucher to use toward one of the Ohio Wine Producers wine festivals. Learn more at ohiowines.org. LEL

Facts about Wine Corks

Cork is a 100% natural, renewable, recyclable and biodegradable material that is obtained through an environmentally friendly harvesting process.

Approximately 6.6 million acres of Mediterranean cork forest extend across Portugal, Spain, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Tunisia and France. These oak forests support one of the world’s highest levels of forest biodiversity, second only to the Amazonian Rainforest.

Trees are not cut down to harvest cork, rather, the bark is harvested by hand every 9 years. Cork oak trees can live up to 300 years!

Cork comes from bark of a tree and harvesting cork is a 0% waste industry. Harvesting uses every piece of bark and then grounds them up to make products.

Cork Forests are not in jeopardy for overuse, rather, they are in jeopardy because of underuse.

— Provided by Cork Forest Conservation Alliance