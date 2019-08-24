A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Rummage sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 24, Lakewood United Methodist, 3856 W. 10th St. 833-4131, swansha@roadrunner.com.

Back-to-school clothing giveaway: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 24, Franklin Center United Methodist Church, 7471 Old State Road, Edinboro. Men's, women's and children's clothing available; new children's socks and underwear distributed while supplies last. Free hot dog meal for shoppers. Free. 734-4691, noemail@noemail.com.

Retreat: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 24, St. Ann Catholic Church, 921 East Ave. Sponsored by the Erie Division of the World Apostolate of Fatima. Includes three talks, film, Eucharistic adoration, rosary. Concludes with Mass at 4 p.m. Retreat master is the Rev. Jerry Priscaro of St. Ann and spiritual director for the World Apostolate of Fatima, Erie Division. Lunch served for a donation or take your own bag lunch. Reservations required. $13 per person, $20 per household. 790-2002, hfc5103@yahoo.com, https://go.evvnt.com/486208-0.

Worship: 6-8 p.m., Aug. 24, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1500 Freeport Road, North East. Hot dog dinner around the fire at 6 p.m. followed by worship service at 7 p.m. 725-1840, stpetersne@velocity.net.

Worship: 9:30 a.m., Aug. 25, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West. Sermon by the Rev. Tom Hoeke: "Mark of a Christian Community: Part 3." 864-3271. 864-3271, sumc-office@verizon.net, www.summitumc.net.

Worship: 10 a.m., Aug. 25, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St. Sermon by the Rev. Anita Bernhardt: "Notre Dame Cathedral's Hunchback Meets the Sabbath." Birthday celebration for August follows worship. 456-7811, emmanual_presb@yahoo.com, http://presbyteriannetwork.com/emmanuelerie.

Worship: 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1500 Freeport Road, North East. Sermon by the Rev. Matthew Dennison about remembering the Sabbath Day. 725-1840, stpetersne@velocity.net.

Worship: 11 a.m., Aug. 25, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at 950 W. Seventh St. Sermon by Gordon Jardy: "Goin' Home." 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Alpha: 6:15-8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 816 W. 26th St. Start of 11-week non-denominational course to explore the basics of Christianity and/or strengthen one's faith. Each session consists of a meal, a talk and small group discussion. Open to age 18 and older. Registration requested. Free. 456-6256, rvincenterie@gmail.com, www.sacredhearterie.org.

Breakfast with Mike McCoy: 9:30 a.m., Sept. 8, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1626 W. 26th St. Faith-based message of hope and encouragement. $10 for adults and $5 for children, plus service fee. Council278@yahoo.com, https://go.evvnt.com/493323-0.

Presque Isle Chorale auditions: 7:30-9 p.m., Sept. 9, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. New singers welcome; call or send email to set up an audition. Rehearsals continue on Mondays, 7:30-9 p.m. at Lakewood. 476-0331, bbdolwick@aol.com.

Community Wide Packing Party for Operation Christmas Child: 6-9 p.m., Sept. 13, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 14, Grace Church, 7300 Grubb Road, McKean. Packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children overseas. Come and go as you like. Children welcome, but must be supervised. Light lunch available Sept. 14. 823-2574, 774-3545, nwpamedia@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/456660-0.

Car show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14, St. Jude School and Parish, 2801 W. Sixth St. Erie Catholic School System's All-American Classic Car Show & Raffle with music, treats including Smith's hot dogs, Kid Zone with a bounce house, activities, more. Raffling off a 1967 Ford Mustang Coupe; tickets are $20 www.ECSS-raffle.org. $10 donation for car registration; free general admission. 814-806-2423, hsheehan@eriecatholic.org, www.eriecatholic.org, https://go.evvnt.com/484094-2.

Pagan Pride Day Erie: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sept. 21, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Whispering Lake Grove, ADF hosts a celebration of northwest Pennsylvania's diverse pagan and spiritual community. With psychic readers, vendors, lectures and presentations, food, auction and Druid rite honoring the Harvest Season. 814-720-1560, senior.druid@wlg-adf.org, https://go.evvnt.com/446014-0.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Free community breakfast: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2019, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals for Soup & Pasta Kitchen. 218-2627.